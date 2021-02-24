ESPORT
SBP backs Kai Sotto after NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto during the NBA Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago.

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2021 - 12:53pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Wednesday expressed its support for Filipino prospect Kai Sotto.

This following Sotto's exit from the NBA G League Ignite program, which both parties called a "mutual decision."

"The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas will always be 100% behind Kai Sotto as he pursues his NBA dream," read SBP's statement.

"Although we are saddened with the recent announcement that he will no longer be rejoining Ignite in the NBA G League, we still wish Kai all the best and we will support him in any way we can," they continued.

Sotto's journey with the NBA G League was derailed following the young cager’s decision to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers initially scheduled this month.

But cancellations due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted Sotto to return to the US. 

Sotto's plans on his next move following his return to the US were unclear until the G League's announcement on Tuesday, where it was made clear that he would no longer be with Team Ignite.

Regardless of Sotto’s plans, the SBP remains confident on the player's future.

"Even at his young age, Kai has shown amazing grit and determination to pursue his dreams and we have complete trust that he'll do us proud," said SBP.

