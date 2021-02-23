All systems go for historic Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in Subic

MANILA, Philippines – The first local volleyball tourney to restart amid the pandemic is on as the Philippine Superliga troops to Subic, Zambales for the approved 2021 Gatorade-Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup set February 26-28 under a bubble setting in coordination with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and Inter-Agency Task Force Region III.

“Everything is in order. There are certain kinks to be ironed out, but the event is pushing through and the teams are ready,” said PSL chairman Phillip Ella Juico in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Online Forum Tuesday.

“This is a historic event for volleyball and non-professional sports since this is the first event that has been given permission by authorities to stage a sports competition,” Juico added.

F2 Logistics and two teams each from Sta. Lucia and Abanse Negrese banner the eight-team field with Toby’s Sports, United Auctioneers and guest team Kennedy Solar Energy — Petro Gazz also joining the fray.

The Cargo Movers, Lady Realtors and Abanse Negrense teams are already in Subic, according to PSL beach volleyball director Ginio Panganiban, who led the PSL advance party.

Other teams and league officials, meanwhile, depart for Zambales hub Wednesday and will go straight to the Red Cross Molecular Laboratory inside the SBMA for testing.

The Subic Bay Peninsular Hotel will serve as the main bubble site with an extension to the playing venue at the Subic Tennis Court, which housed the beach volleyball event of the 30th SEA Games in 2019.

A total of 24 matches will be played in the three-day joust starting with the F2-Petro Gazz clash this Sunday to officially signal volleyball’s return in the country after more than a year of inactivity.

It will be live-streamed on YouTube and Instagram as PSL is still negotiating with GMA 7 as its next broadcast partner for future tournaments.

The PSL is also the first non-pro league to resume amid the COVID-19 crisis with the MPBL set to follow soon next month following the approved new guidelines of DOH on amateur tourneys.