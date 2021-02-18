ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Vietnam SEAG-bound Team Philippines down by half from Manila edition
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Vietnam SEAG-bound Team Philippines down by half from Manila edition

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 7:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine team bound for the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam will have almost half of the total number of delegation it fielded when it emerged overall champion in the 2019 edition.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino counted the entry by numbers to 560 athletes from the online consultation meetings he had with the 38 national sports associations competing in the biennial meet.

 “That’s the number we have right now,” said Tolentino.

The 560 paled in comparison to the 1,081 athletes it sent when the country hosted the SEAG.

The 1,081 was the biggest among the 11 nation who participated in 2019, resulting to the Filipinos running away with the overall title with a historic gold medal haul of 149 on top of 117 silver and 121 bronze medals.

But it was mostly because the host country slashed its events to just 40 — all Olympic sports — compared to the 60 played two years back.

Of the 40, the country will join only in 38.

Despite the massive cut, Tolentino and Philippine Sports commissioner and the country’s chef de mission to Hanoi Ramon Fernandez are still looking for at least a third-place finish overall.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ramil de Jesus eyed as Philippine women's volleyball coach
Ramil de Jesus eyed as Philippine women's volleyball coach
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Multi-titled coach Ramil de Jesus could be the next coach of Philippine women's volleyball team.
Sports
fbfb
Abueva 'shocked' to learn of trade from Phoenix to Magnolia
Abueva 'shocked' to learn of trade from Phoenix to Magnolia
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Speaking on Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT, Abueva spoke of how he received the news of his trade for Chris Banchero and two draft...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz pull away from Clippers; Warriors cool down Heat
Jazz pull away from Clippers; Warriors cool down Heat
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Rudy Gobert finished with a double-double of 23 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Jazz to their 20th win in 21 tries, and...
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena nabs bronze medal in Poland tiff
EJ Obiena nabs bronze medal in Poland tiff
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
This is Obiena's fourth podium finish in 2021 after the athlete won two gold medals in Berlin and a silver last week in the...
Sports
fbfb
DOTA: Dragon's Blood to premiere on Netflix in March
play
DOTA: Dragon's Blood to premiere on Netflix in March
By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
The series will have eight episodes and will premiere on Netflix on March 25.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Ex-Brave champ Stephen Loman seeks new challenges, joins ONE Championship
Ex-Brave champ Stephen Loman seeks new challenges, joins ONE Championship
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Having defended his crown four times with Brave CF, Loman now wants to conquer new challenges.
Sports
fbfb
Rolando Dy takes on Kyrgyzstan fighter in Brave card's main event
Rolando Dy takes on Kyrgyzstan fighter in Brave card's main event
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Filipino fighter Rolando Dy will headline the first main of four events lined up by Brave Combat Federation next month as...
Sports
fbfb
Campus esports standouts feted in AcadArena awards rites
Campus esports standouts feted in AcadArena awards rites
By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
In partnership with Globe, the awards show is a homage to the hard work and dedication that AcadArena's partnered schools...
Sports
fbfb
Osaka shatters Williams record bid to make Australian Open final
Osaka shatters Williams record bid to make Australian Open final
7 hours ago
Naomi Osaka powered into the Australian Open final Thursday to stay on track for a fourth Grand Slam title and keep Serena...
Sports
fbfb
Ignite youngsters absorb first loss in blowout vs Bayhawks
Ignite youngsters absorb first loss in blowout vs Bayhawks
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The loss comes as a gut check for Ignite after going 4-0 in their first four outings in the Orlando bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with