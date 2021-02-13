WNBL to hold historic draft; Glutagence to take first picks

MANILA, Philippines — The Women's National Basketball League is set to make history with its first-ever draft Saturday night.

The country's inaugural women's pro hoops league, the WNBL will commence an online draft for the history books, with the Glutagence Glow Boosters taking the first three picks.

The Glow Boosters will have a total of 12 picks in the raft -- only protecting three of its players in the league's "protect seven" choice given to its teams.

Glutagence owner Justin Tan explained the team's reasoning for only protecting three of its players, with a 115-strong pool of talent to choose from.

"We decided muna na tatlong protect players because malalim yung pool ng draft," said Tan.

Tan is best known for being the owner of MPBL club Mindoro Tamaraws.

The Stan Quezon Lady Spartan players, meanwhile, will have 10 picks while Pacific Water Queens will get nine.

The Paranaque Lady Aces, who also participated in the inaugural WNBL season as an amateur league in 2019, will have eight picks.

Guest team Go For Gold-Philippine Navy Lady Sailors will not be part of the draft since all of their players must be enlisted armed forces members.

Meanwhile, two more teams are expected to join the league later on. The first team to accomplish their papers will be awarded the remaining picks in each round, still subject to the number of protected players they submit.