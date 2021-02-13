ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
WNBL to hold historic draft; Glutagence to take first picks
The WNBL will hold its first-ever draft online Saturday evening, February 13.
WNBL

WNBL to hold historic draft; Glutagence to take first picks

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 13, 2021 - 3:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Women's National Basketball League is set to make history with its first-ever draft Saturday night.

The country's inaugural women's pro hoops league, the WNBL will commence an online draft for the history books, with the Glutagence Glow Boosters taking the first three picks.

The Glow Boosters will have a total of 12 picks in the raft -- only protecting three of its players in the league's "protect seven" choice given to its teams.

Glutagence owner Justin Tan explained the team's reasoning for only protecting three of its players, with a 115-strong pool of talent to choose from.

"We decided muna na tatlong protect players because malalim yung pool ng draft," said Tan.

Tan is best known for being the owner of MPBL club Mindoro Tamaraws.

The Stan Quezon Lady Spartan players, meanwhile, will have 10 picks while Pacific Water Queens will get nine.

The Paranaque Lady Aces, who also participated in the inaugural WNBL season as an amateur league in 2019, will have eight picks.

Guest team Go For Gold-Philippine Navy Lady Sailors will not be part of the draft since all of their players must be enlisted armed forces members.

Meanwhile, two more teams are expected to join the league later on. The first team to accomplish their papers will be awarded the remaining picks in each round, still subject to the number of protected players they submit.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas picks Heading, Rangel, Tungcab
By Olmin Leyba | February 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Alab Pilipinas duo Jordan Heading and Tzaddy Rangel along with Jaydee Tungcab are set to join the Gilas Pilipinas full-time training pool that’s geared towards the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbfb
SBP to pick 3 from PBA Gilas draft
SBP to pick 3 from PBA Gilas draft
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The special round for Gilas Pilipinas in the coming PBA Rookie Draft will be short and sweet.
Sports
fbfb
WBA disrespects Manny
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 12, 2021 - 12:00am
When we were kids, my classmates and I used to joke that recess was our favorite subject in school.
Sports
fbfb
SBP aiding Kai Sotto's NBA G League return
SBP aiding Kai Sotto's NBA G League return
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
This after the cancellation of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar where Sotto was supposed to suit up for Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
E-kata not Olympic qualifier
E-kata not Olympic qualifier
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
There’s no stopping Orencio James de los Santos from dominating the e-kata world circuit where he’s ranked No....
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Delos Santos bests Swiss foe for 3rd online karate gold of 2021
Delos Santos bests Swiss foe for 3rd online karate gold of 2021
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The 30-year-old delos Santos garnered a score of 25.6 as against Domont’s 24.4 to claim his third gold of the year...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson, Jazz keep rolling vs Bucks; Lakers dump Grizzlies
Clarkson, Jazz keep rolling vs Bucks; Lakers dump Grizzlies
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Their sixth straight win and their 17th in the last 18 games, the Jazz improved to 21-5 and continued to rank first in the...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Green, Ignite go 2-0 in NBA G League
Fil-Am Green, Ignite go 2-0 in NBA G League
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Green's fellow prospect in Jonathan Kuminga tallied a game-high 24 points while the Fil-Am guard had 21 markers and five...
Sports
fbfb
Clark to host FIBA bubble after all
Clark to host FIBA bubble after all
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In a memo from the International Basketball Federation released by multiple media outlets on Friday, FIBA said that the Philippines...
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena breaks record anew, claims silver in Orlen Cup
EJ Obiena breaks record anew, claims silver in Orlen Cup
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Obiena, who broke the national mark already twice this year, tallied another personal and national best when he cleared the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with