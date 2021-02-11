Petro Gazz lands Myla Pablo

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz won the Myla Pablo sweepstakes as it signed the two-time conference and finals Most Valuable Player in its fold that boosted its title bid in the Premier Volleyball League’s first season as a professional sports body in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Left without a team after Motolite filed a leave last month, the 27-year-old Pablo negotiated with several other teams but it was in the Angels where she found the right fit and agreed to suit up for them.

“Thank you Petro Gazz fam (family),” said Pablo on her Twitter account @iamMylaPablo.

Petro Gazz and Pablo did not gave specifics with regards to the contract but there reports it was substantial.

Pablo is the biggest acquisition of all the preseason signings as she will bring more firepower to an already loaded squad that also recently signed several marquee players, among them Ces Molina, Rem Palma, Marivic Meneses and Kath Arado.

Petro Gazz has revamped the team that helped it win the Reinforced Conference title and finish runner up to Creamline in the Open Conference two years ago by letting go of several of its former cogs including Cherry Nunag and Jeanette Panaga.

And with Pablo, who won championships with Pocari before signing up as Motolite’s franchise players three years ago, spearheading their campaign this year, expect the Angels to be one of the teams to beat.

Aside from Petro Gazz and Creamline, other squads seeing action are BanKo Perlas, Choco Mucho, Bali Pure/Chef’s Classics, Peak Form, PLDT, Cignal and guest teams Air Force and Army.