ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Source: NCAA mulls 'virtual' Season 96
NCAA squads during the NCAA Season 95 opening ceremonies
FILE/Released

Source: NCAA mulls 'virtual' Season 96

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 4:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Collegiate Athletic Association is planning to go “virtual” when it holds its Season 96 in a month or two.

A source told The STAR on Wednesday that they will push through with the season but there’s a chance they would stage everything online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already, the country’s oldest collegiate league had already planned to open the season by staging online chess and e-sports late this month before it decided to move it to a later date.

There are also reports that it will hold poomsae, a form event of taekwondo, and some other non-contact events online.

Doing it online means the league might be doing away with the four mandatory sports — basketball, volleyball, track and field and swimming — in a “bubble” atmosphere that require face-to-face encounter. 

“The NCAA is going to be creative this season,” said The STAR insider.

While the UAAP had already cancelled Season 83, the NCAA is not giving up hope of pushing through with its season.

In fact, the league had already prepared an opening ceremony that will be shown by its new television partner GMA Network in its channels and other media platforms.

“GMA had already prepared a song and a hymn for the NCAA opening, which shows the season will push through as scheduled,” said the same source.

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Raring to join Gilas Pilipinas in training in preparation for the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers later...
Sports
fbfb
Reports: Mavericks no longer playing US anthem before games
Reports: Mavericks no longer playing US anthem before games
4 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks have opted to stop playing the US national anthem before games this season, reports said Tuesday, breaking...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz continue hot streak vs Celtics; Warriors avenge loss to Spurs
Jazz continue hot streak vs Celtics; Warriors avenge loss to Spurs
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Celtics looked dangerously close to handing the Jazz a loss when they cut Utah's lead down to four, 104-108, with three...
Sports
fbfb
Nash questions players after Nets slump to Pistons
Nash questions players after Nets slump to Pistons
4 hours ago
Coach Steve Nash tore into his depleted Brooklyn Nets side Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as their losing streak continued...
Sports
fbfb
Lowly Pistons stun Nets; Heat outlast Knicks
Lowly Pistons stun Nets; Heat outlast Knicks
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In only their sixth win of the season, the Pistons took a virtually wire-to-wire victory over the Nets where they led by as...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Philippines seeks 4 medals in SEAG volleyball
Philippines seeks 4 medals in SEAG volleyball
By Joey Villar | 34 minutes ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. is eyeing nothing less than to medal in all four events in the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbfb
Galaxy Racer acquires majority stake in Philippine esports firm DreamFyre
Galaxy Racer acquires majority stake in Philippine esports firm DreamFyre
41 minutes ago
The Philippines’ rising powerhouse esports and gaming agency, DreamFyre Group, announced a majority stake acquisition...
Sports
fbfb
Palou: PVL teams could start practicing next week
Palou: PVL teams could start practicing next week
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Palou said they are waiting for the Games Amusements Board to first inspect the venues they have targeted before they would...
Sports
fbfb
Obiena finishes 5th in France tiff
Obiena finishes 5th in France tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena settled for a fifth-place finish in the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin, France that...
Sports
fbfb
Volleyball stalwarts eager to work with sport&rsquo;s new Philippine governing body
Volleyball stalwarts eager to work with sport’s new Philippine governing body
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The PNVFI, which was just granted full recognition by the International Volleyball Federation last Saturday, received the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with