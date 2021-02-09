New volleyball group sets sights on forming national team

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. on Tuesday bared plans of forming the national team seeing action in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi and staging a federation-owned national league by July.

The PNVFI, which was given full recognition by the FIVB or International Volleyball Federation Saturday night, had already created several committees, including one in charge of all national team matters and another involving competitions.

“One (part) of our 10-point program is the activation of the national team especially now that the Philippine Sports Commission has already sent us a letter asking us for updates,” said PNVFI president Ramon Suzara in Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“We’re also launching the national league that will be owned by the federation and I’m looking at July as our opening,” he added.

Suzara did not reveal the names of the committee heads, saying he still has to present it for approval in their first executive board meeting as a national sports association.

But the Philippine SEAG Organizing Committee chief operating officer was not shy in his ambition of making the country a regional power again not just in Southeast Asian but also in Asia as well.

“The target is to win the gold in the 2023 SEAG in Cambodia and get back in the top eight in Asia,” said Suzara.

Also present in the weekly forum were PNVFI vice president Arnel Hajan, board member and Beach Volleyball Republic founder Charo Soriano, and star players Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago and Abi Marano.

Valdez, Santiago and Marano all agreed that the future of Philippine volleyball is bright.

“It federation (PNVFI) gives us hope that the unity will benefit all of us stakeholders and the sport in general,” said Valdez, who plays for Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League.

The country snared a silver medal in the men’s division and two bronzes in the men’s and women’s beach volley and finished fourth in women’s volley.

And there is hope the country can form its best team in years to have a chance of also medaling in the biennial meet.