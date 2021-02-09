ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER

No same mistake for Saludar

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - February 9, 2021 - 12:00am

Former WBO minimumweight champion Vic Saludar swears hell never make the same mistake twice in his boxing career. In 2015, he was on the way to an easy win over defending WBO 105-pound titlist Kosei Tanaka in Nagoya when a shot landed on his solar plexus, leaving him out of breath to lose by a knockout in the sixth round. Saludar had dropped Tanaka in the fifth and was ahead on the three judgesscorecards, two by a shutout, at the time of the shock stoppage. Three years later, Saludar was back in Japan, this time in Kobe to face Ryuya Yamanaka who succeeded Tanaka on the WBO throne. Saludar floored Yamanaka in the seventh, stayed away from harms way and cruised to dethrone the Japanese by a unanimous decision. He made sure there would be no repeat of the Tanaka debacle. Yamanaka was hospitalized after the fight and doctors found bleeding in his brain, forcing his retirement from the ring at 23.

In 2019, Saludar flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to stake his WBO crown against hometowner Wilfredo Mendez. He was exhausted even before the fight began. It took Saludar over 20 hours to fly from Manila to L.A. to Miami to San Juan then the day after landing, he went through medicals. The next day, blood was extracted for a drug test and the day after, he was shuttled to a press conference. The next day, it was the weigh-in and the next day, it was the fight. Not surprisingly, Saludar wasnt his usual aggressive self and lacked the energy to put Mendez back on his heels. Mendez wrested the title on a unanimous decision. Saludar said hell never agree to undergo the same ordeal again.

Magaling si Mendez pero kaya ko ang lakas niya,” said Saludar. “Napagod ako sa biyahe.” Saludar said there was a rematch clause in the contract and they wouldve fought again in Vietnam in February last year if not for the pandemic. He said Mendez wouldnt stand a chance the second time around because as he showed in the Yamanaka fight, he doesnt make the same mistake twice.

Saludar, 30, has a golden opportunity to become a world champion again when he battles unbeaten Robert (Inggo) Paradero at the open-air football stadium in Biñan, Laguna, on Feb. 20. Its the first world championship fight in the country since the pandemic and promoter Bebot Elorde is arranging a delayed telecast from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday, Feb. 21, over PTV-4. In Saludars corner will be trainers Jojo Palacios and Nonito Donaires uncle Boy.

Saludar said he hasnt seen his wife Jonalyn and their two children (an eight-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl) for over a month while training in General Santos City. His family lives in their two-bedroom home on a 500-square meter property in Polomolok. Saludar built the house from bonuses and earnings as a boxer from the ABAP ranks to the pros. With his purse from the coming fight, Saludar plans to invest in agricultural land. One of 14 children, Saludar said he knows Paradero is as hungry to win as he is and promised a slam-bang fight. “Magkasama kami ni Inggo dati sa promotions ni Sir Kenneth Rontal,” he said. “’Di ko masasabi kung anong mangyayari sa laban. Depende na ‘yan sa loob ng ring. Pareho kaming insayado at handang manalo. Alam ko si Inggo pwedeng lumaban ng sabayan at pwedeng lumaban sa labas. Sekreto kung anong plano ko sa kaniya.” Saludar said his killer punch is the right straight set up by a jarring left jab. He logged over 100 rounds of sparring from about five months ago up to last Friday with an alternating cast led by crack lightflyweight Esneth Domingo. Last Saturday, Saludar landed in Manila and is now quarantined in a hotel in Biñan.

VIC SALUDAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peak Form joins PVL
Peak Form joins PVL
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Peak Form, a sports conditioning and recovery center, is one of the 10 teams joining the Premier Volleyball League when it...
Sports
fbfb
International volleyball body full recognizes new Philippine counterpart
International volleyball body full recognizes new Philippine counterpart
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. is now the country’s official governing body of the sport.
Sports
fbfb
KD pulled out due to protocols
KD pulled out due to protocols
2 days ago
Kevin Durant, who was forced to come off the bench for the first time in his NBA career on Friday, was pulled from the Brooklyn...
Sports
fbfb
Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dead at 67
Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dead at 67
1 day ago
"Leon fought his battle with numerous illnesses resiliently, never losing his trademark smile. Showing true Spinks determination,...
Sports
fbfb
North squads rule 1st PCAP inter-div play
North squads rule 1st PCAP inter-div play
By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
If you are keeping a scorecard, in the first ever crossover between the Northern and Southern conferences of the Professional...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
No same mistake for Saludar
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Former WBO minimumweight champion Vic Saludar swears he’ll never make the same mistake twice in his boxing career.
Sports
fbfb
Brady dynasty continues
Brady dynasty continues
1 hour ago
Tom Brady sealed his place in the pantheon of America’s greatest sporting icons on Sunday, winning a record seventh...
Sports
fbfb
Halep breezes past Fil-Australian
February 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Naomi Osaka overcame an attack of nerves and Serena Williams put on a “vintage” performance as the coronavirus-delayed Australian Open finally got underway on Monday.
Sports
fbfb
Obiena tests mettle vs world's best in France tourney
Obiena tests mettle vs world's best in France tourney
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena braces for a much-awaited clash with the world’s pole vault titans headed by reigning world champion...
Sports
fbfb
Gorayeb hopes new recruits will help Home Fibr Hitters return to PVL
Gorayeb hopes new recruits will help Home Fibr Hitters return to PVL
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
When you look at the PLDT Home Fibr Hitters’ lineup that will see action in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League Open...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with