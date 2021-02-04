ESPORT
PVL, Cignal forge 3-year broadcast deal
The country’s first professional volleyball league is eyeing to start training soon and, if government approves, it seeks to start on April 10 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.
MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League, home to most of country’s top volleyball stars, has agreed to a three-year deal with Cignal TV and its multiple on-air and digital platforms.

“In our continuing effort to provide all our viewers and subscribers with an unrivalled sports viewing experience, the addition of the PVL to our lineup ensures millions of Filipino volleyball fans access to their favorite teams and players across our platforms, along with other top-tier local and international sports content,” said Cignal TV and TV5 president and chief executive officer Robert Galang.

“We are proud to share the PVL’s vision of uplifting Philippine Volleyball and being competitive not only locally, but internationally as well,” he added.

One Sports will air live PVL games on free-to-air, while ONE Sports+ on Cignal TV features matches in high-definition while streaming simultaneously on its OTT platform, Cignal Play.

Interestingly, PVL, which was left without a TV home after ABS-CBN Sports was closed down, joins the Spikers’ Turf, its men’s league that has been with Cignal TV since 2018.

The PVL will also join an array of popular leagues like the Philippine Basketball Association, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Basketball Association and ONE Championship.

“Our support for the PVL goes far beyond broadcast. With the help of the MVP Group, we hope to help grow the league’s fan base through our group’s various platforms and resources,” said Galang.

PVL president Ricky Palou said he is excited about their newfound partnership with Cignal TV.

“We, at the Sports Vision Management Group, are looking forward to working with Cignal TV given their years of experience in covering sports events,” said Palou. “The pledge of support and encouragement not only from Cignal TV but also from the MVP Group of Companies is both reassuring and inspiring.

“As such, we are confident that the coverage of the PVL will be excellent to the benefit of its viewers,” he added.



Teams seeing action are Creamline, Choco Mucho, BanKo Perlas, Petro Gazz, Bali Pure/Chef’s Classic, Army, Air Force and a still unannounced team.

