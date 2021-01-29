ESPORT
San Miguel set to acquire CJ Perez in blockbuster trade with Terrafirma
Terrafirma's CJ Perez is bound for the San Miguel Beermen.
Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines – From his Gilas stint, CJ Perez is no longer heading back to Terrafirma but is joining his new team San Miguel Beer.

Reliable sources said managements of Terrafima and San Miguel have reached a trade agreement where the Columbian Autocar Corp. is dealing Perez in exchange for Gelo Alolino, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto and SMB’s first pick in the coming draft.

The big trade, however, is still subject to the approval of the PBA trade committee.

If approved, Perez is bringing his stuff over to San Miguel after two stellar seasons with Terrafirma where he contended for the MVP award in his rookie year in 2019 then figured in the race for the special individual award in the recent Philippine Cup bubble play in Clark, Pampanga.

Sources said Terrafirma agreed on giving away Perez as they aim to stack up from the 2021 Rookie Draft slated March 14.

The Dyip are No. 1 on the draft order but have given up their second-round pick in a previous trade deal.

Reports said Terrafirma is eyeing to get Joshua Munzon as the top pick then a frontcourt operator for the No. 8 pick they’re getting from San Miguel.

Perez is currently with Gilas in their Calamba, Laguna bubble in preparation for their stint in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The February games, originally slated in Clark, Pampanga, have been moved to Doha, Qatar.

Perez, who averaged 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2 steals in the 2020 season, adds further firepower to an already loaded Beerman roster that seeks to recover their title-winning ways.

The Beermen were eliminated by Meralco in the quarterfinals last season to end their five-year run as Philippine Cup champions.

The 27-year-old Perez has also been named to the 2019 PBA Mythical First Team and All-Defensive Team. –  with report from Dino Maragay

