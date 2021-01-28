Brian Shaw reiterates Team Ignite's support for Kai Sotto in Gilas quest

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Kai Sotto will miss a big chunk, if not all, of the Ignite games in the NBA G League Orlando Bubble due to his decision to join Gilas Pilipinas in the next FIBA Asia Cup Qualifying window.

Sotto will not be with the Ignite when they make their G League debut against Jeremy Lin and the Santa Cruz Warriors on February 10 (11 a.m. ET, ESPN2).

Ignite coach Brian Shaw threw his full support but is unsure of Sotto’s return given the strict health protocols inside the bubble.

“One of the things, before these guys entered the program, was that we’re not going to hold anybody back. We committed to our players who wanted to represent their country in that fashion. So that was a decision that Kai and his team wanted and thought it’s important for him. So we supported him in going to be part of that,” Shaw said on Zoom call with reporters Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

“Unfortunately, a lot of it is during the time we’re going to be in the bubble. And so we just wish him the best. We worked with him up until the point that he left. And hopefully, he’ll be able to go there and perform well,” Shaw added.

Sotto’s decision came at a time when the Philippines’ hosting of the next window was scrapped. Gilas (3-0) is scheduled to play Korea (twice), and Indonesia needing one win to punch in a ticket to the FIBA Asia Cup officially.

SBP earlier said Sotto will still rejoin Gilas despite the cancellation of the country’s hosting.

If the FIBA schedule pushes through without a hitch, Sotto is expected to fly out after Gilas’ game on February 21.

The G League will use the same protocols NBA used in their earlier Orlando Bubble setup.

Under those guidelines, a four-day quarantine period is required for players entering the Orlando bubble and a 14-day isolation period for players testing positive for COVID-19. A player has to receive two negative tests 24 hours apart before rejoining their team.

If Sotto arrives in Orlando on February 23, the earliest he can re-join Ignite is on February 27 or 28 if he clears the four-day quarantine period.

Ignite will only have five or four games left in their regular-season schedule.

Sotto could play more if Ignite advances as one of the top eight teams in the single-elimination playoffs, which will begin on March 8 and conclude with the NBA G Finals on March 11.

But Shaw is still wary of Sotto’s timetable.

“Depending on the timing of everything, especially because he’s traveling internationally, the quarantine time could be a lot longer. So we don’t know how that’s going to play out when all is said and done in terms of him coming back and joining our team or not. But we want him to do well in those competitions, and if the timing and everything when he comes back, we’ll see what happens,” Shaw said.

All 15 Ignite games will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+.

Here is Ignite’s complete regular-season schedule:

February 10 vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

February 12 vs. Oklahoma City Blue

February 13 vs. Raptors 905

February 15 vs. Iowa Wolves

February 17 vs. Erie Bayhawks

February 18 vs. Westchester Knicks

February 21 vs. Greensboro Swarm

February 22 vs. Long Island Nets

February 24 vs. Memphis Hustle

February 26 vs. Salt Lake City Stars

February 27 vs. Canton Charge

March 1 vs. Delaware Blue Coats

March 3 vs. Agua Caliente Clippers

March 4 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

March 6 vs. Austin Spurs