Cruz awaits Guam advice
Jericho Cruz
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - January 28, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PBA veteran Jericho Cruz would’ve returned to the Clark bubble to play for Guam in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window next month but the cancellation due to travel restrictions has put his stint in doubt as he awaits advice from coach E. J. Calvo on where the games will be relocated.

Cruz, 30, made his debut with the Guam national team against New Zealand in the FIBA Asia first qualifying window in Yigo last February. That was Guam’s only game in two windows so far. Cruz had four points, four rebounds and five assists in 28.3 minutes in the 113-94 loss to the Tall Blacks.

In the Clark bubble, Guam was scheduled to play Hong Kong on Feb. 17, Australia on Feb. 18, Hong Kong again on Feb. 19, New Zealand on Feb. 21 and Australia again on Feb. 22. The dates will likely be retained in the new venue which has not been announced.

Cruz played for NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup in the Clark bubble late last year. With the relocation of the third window, Cruz said he doesn’t know whether to play or not. “I’d love to play for the experience and of course, to represent Guam which is where my father is from and where I grew up,” he said. “But it will depend on my mother PBA team NLEX and I’ll have to talk to my wife about it first.”

Cruz said if the Clark bubble wasn’t canceled, the plan was for Guam to train here a few weeks before the start of the competition. “We’ve been in touch since the last window,” he said.

“I would’ve joined the team right away as soon as they got in. I’m looking forward to playing against Australia and New Zealand again. I know it’s going to be hard but it’s the experience that I’m after.” Cruz was Rain or Shine’s first round draft pick in 2014. He suited up for the Painters and TNT before joining NLEX in 2019. Cruz was the PBA’s Most Improved Player and Mr. Quality Minutes in 2016.

A Guamanian who could play in the PBA is Ben Borja, listed anywhere between 6-6 and 6-8, said Cruz. “I heard Ben has Filipino blood and he’s trying to get here but I haven’t met him yet,” he added. Borja, 22, averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds with the California State University Maritime Academy in the NAIA in 2019-20. He played for Guam at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa, averaging 5.8 points.

