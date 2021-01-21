ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Malonzo, Muyang add further depth to PBA draft
Jamie Malonzo and Larry Muyang

Malonzo, Muyang add further depth to PBA draft

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2021 - 8:38pm

MANILA, Philippines – Two more prized prospects in La Salle high-flyer Jaime Malonzo and Letran big man Larry Muyang have officially applied for the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft, further expanding the already stacked draft proceedings slated on March 14.

From his stint with Portland State, the versatile Malonzo impressed in his lone year with the Green Archers en route to a UAAP Season 82 Mythical Team selection behind stellar averages of 15.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals.

The 6-foot-6 forward then played a vital part in Mighty Sports Philippines’ championship in Dubai tourney before being tabbed as Marinerong Pilipino’s second overall pick in the pandemic-hit PBA D-League.

On the other hand, the 6-foot-5 bruiser Muyang carved his path to the pros with championships for Letran in the NCAA, San Juan Knights in the MPBL and hometown Pampanga in the NBL.

With their solid resumes, both Malonzo and Muyang are anticipated to banner the loaded draft class along with potential no.1 overall pick Joshua Munzon from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Other 3x3 standouts Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, Santi Santillan, Taylor Statham and Franky Johnson are also tipped to be picked high in the proceedings to be held under a virtual set-up amid the pandemic.

La Salle’s James Laput, Ateneo’s Jay Javelosa, and UP guards Jun Manzo and David Murrel are the other latest applicants joining the draft sweepstakes Thursday.

A total of 67 hopefuls so far applied for the historic draft ceremony with only days before the January 27 deadline.

PBA PBA DRAFT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA G League source: Kai Sotto's Ignite stint now uncertain after Gilas commitment
NBA G League source: Kai Sotto's Ignite stint now uncertain after Gilas commitment
By Alder Almo | 6 hours ago
Kai Sotto’s NBA dream has to wait after answering the call to represent the country in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qual...
Sports
fbfb
PVL tasked to form national volleyball squad, says source
PVL tasked to form national volleyball squad, says source
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
A national women’s volleyball team revamp is looming as the Premier Volleyball League is reportedly being assigned the...
Sports
fbfb
Sexton, Cavaliers spoil debut of Brooklyn's Big Three
Sexton, Cavaliers spoil debut of Brooklyn's Big Three
8 hours ago
Collin Sexton scored a game-high 42 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a James Harden triple-double and spoiled the...
Sports
fbfb
Requiem for two ex-imports
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Last year, two former PBA imports passed away.
Sports
fbfb
With six months to go, cancellation fears cloud Tokyo Olympics
With six months to go, cancellation fears cloud Tokyo Olympics
9 hours ago
When the Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year, officials promised they would open in 2021 as proof of mankind's triumph...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso focusing on learning more than earning
Saso focusing on learning more than earning
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
Six weeks into the resumption of the integrated 2020-21 seasons of the LPGA of Japan Tour, Yuka Saso can’t wait to get...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto commits to Gilas cause, announces plan to return home
Kai Sotto commits to Gilas cause, announces plan to return home
By Alder Almo | 10 hours ago
Kai Sotto is putting his NBA dream on hold as he commits to playing for the next FIBA Asia Cup window next month.
Sports
fbfb
Former football star Alvin Ocampo to be inducted in DLSU Hall of Fame
Former football star Alvin Ocampo to be inducted in DLSU Hall of Fame
By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
When Alvin Ocampo received word that he was selected for induction to the school’s Hall of Fame for outstanding achievements...
Sports
fbfb
Korea's An excited to unleash reworked swing at The American Express
Korea's An excited to unleash reworked swing at The American Express
10 hours ago
Korea’s Byeong Hun An takes his 2021 bow at The American Express golf tournament starting on Thursday (Friday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger Woods undergoes surgery to have disc fragment removed
Tiger Woods undergoes surgery to have disc fragment removed
11 hours ago
Tiger Woods has recently undergone microdiscectomy surgery to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a ner...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with