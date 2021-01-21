Malonzo, Muyang add further depth to PBA draft

MANILA, Philippines – Two more prized prospects in La Salle high-flyer Jaime Malonzo and Letran big man Larry Muyang have officially applied for the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft, further expanding the already stacked draft proceedings slated on March 14.

From his stint with Portland State, the versatile Malonzo impressed in his lone year with the Green Archers en route to a UAAP Season 82 Mythical Team selection behind stellar averages of 15.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals.

The 6-foot-6 forward then played a vital part in Mighty Sports Philippines’ championship in Dubai tourney before being tabbed as Marinerong Pilipino’s second overall pick in the pandemic-hit PBA D-League.

On the other hand, the 6-foot-5 bruiser Muyang carved his path to the pros with championships for Letran in the NCAA, San Juan Knights in the MPBL and hometown Pampanga in the NBL.

With their solid resumes, both Malonzo and Muyang are anticipated to banner the loaded draft class along with potential no.1 overall pick Joshua Munzon from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Other 3x3 standouts Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, Santi Santillan, Taylor Statham and Franky Johnson are also tipped to be picked high in the proceedings to be held under a virtual set-up amid the pandemic.

La Salle’s James Laput, Ateneo’s Jay Javelosa, and UP guards Jun Manzo and David Murrel are the other latest applicants joining the draft sweepstakes Thursday.

A total of 67 hopefuls so far applied for the historic draft ceremony with only days before the January 27 deadline.