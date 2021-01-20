'Manalo kami': Ex-Maroon Mikee Reyes pokes fun at UP-DND accord termination

MANILA, Philippines — Once upon a time, the UP Fighting Maroons found it hard to come by wins in the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

Before they were contenders for the title since their Cinderella run to the UAAP Finals in 2018, the UP Maroons were no strangers to being cellar dwellers.

In fact, there were even seasons that the Diliman squad would go winless in 14 games.

That is why former UP Fighting Maroon Mikee Reyes couldn't help but poke fun at his team's former performances when reacting to the recently terminated UP-DND accord.

A Twitter user posted the question "Name something more likely to happen than meeting an NPA recruiter in UP."

"Nung time ko? Manalo kami," Reyes replied.

Reyes' response was in reaction to the Department of National Defense's (DND) accusation that there is "ongoing clandestine recruitment inside UP campuses" to join the New Peoples Army (NPA).

The former UP cager's tweet garnered attention on social media with 1,200 likes as of press time.

His is only one of the numerous reactions of the UP community about the terminated decades-long accord, with the University vehemently denying the claims of DND.

Reyes first debuted for the Fighting Maroons in 2009, before playing his last year with the Maroons in 2014 where they only tallied a single win in the season.