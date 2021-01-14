ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Ex-La Salle gunner Caracut throws hat into PBA Draft
Andrei Caracut in action for La Salle.
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2021 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – Former La Salle captain Andrei Caracut has joined the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft set March 14, adding depth to the draft class shaping up as the most stacked in recent years.

Coming off an Alab Pilipinas stint before the pandemic, Caracut led the latest batch of applicants Friday with Tzaddy Rangel and ex-San Beda big man Jun Bonsubre accompanied by agent Charlie Dy. 

The sweet shooting guard was a member of the Green Archers that won the UAAP championship in 2016.

He is looking to join La Salle teammates Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter of Alaska, Phoenix’s Jason Perkins, Rain or Shine’s Norbert Torres and TNT’s Kib Montalbo in the pros. 

Bonsubre, on the other hand, was a former NCAA champion with the Red Lions while Rangel had stints in La Salle Greenhills and NU before his ABL jump.

The three applicants pushed the PBA draft entries to 40, with still a bunch from overseas, collegiate and amateur ranks anticipated to join before the Jan. 27 deadline.

Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, Troy Rike and Franky Johnson banner the list of rookie hopefuls so far with other prospects Joshua Munzon, Jaime Malonzo and Larry Muyang expected to follow suit soon.

