ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Top Filipina prospects in US willing to suit up for Gilas womenâ€™s
Gilas women prospects Kayla Padilla (L) and Vanessa de Jesus with Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino and US-based Pinoy coach Cris Gopez
Courtesy of Cris Gopez

Top Filipina prospects in US willing to suit up for Gilas women’s

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women's head coach Pat Aquino has been in the United States since December, occupied with searching for talent to enrich the up-and-coming women's national team program.

Aquino's visit was highlighted on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) when he went to see two Filipinas who are arguably the team's best prospects — US NCAA Division I players Vanessa De Jesus and Kayla Padilla.

"It was a great day for me yesterday. I was with coach Cris Gopez (of Fil-Am Nation Select) who arranged everything," Aquino told Philstar.com.

"I went there and I was talking to them about the program, the plans of Gilas Pilipinas so they were really excited," he added.

De Jesus is fresh off of a shortened rookie season at Duke University, where she became the first-ever player of Asian descent in the school's women's basketball program.

For her part, Padilla was named Ivy League freshman of the year with Penn State last season, with basketball activities on hold this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

READ: These 2 Filipina ballers can make it to the WNBA. Fil-Am coach explains why

Both high-level prospects showed great interest in suiting up for flag and country, born to Filipino parents.

"There were questions about the scheduling [of competitions]," Aquino added.

The only thing standing in their way, apart from their schedules permitting play, is completing their paper work to be deemed eligible to play for the national team.

Fortunately, Aquino said this is an easier task for De Jesus and Padilla compared to other prospects.

"For both of them, it's kind of easy because both their parents are Filipino," he said.

No matter how the two prospects go about their papers, Aquino maintains one thing: Gilas is will welcome them with open arms.

"I'm giving you an open line, whatever you decided, we're here," Aquino said on what he told the two prospects.

And while the addition of stars like De Jesus and Padilla will definitely benefit the Gilas women's program, Aquino also bares wanting to give them what the program offers in terms of experience.

"It's wonderful that we had a chance to talk to them about what we can give them, what is available for them," he said.

Aquino is set to continue his journey in finding new talent for the Gilas women's program across the United States, with plans to travel in the East Coast, and in Washington to discover more talents.

BASKETBALL GILAS WOMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dyip take first crack on draft day
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
PBA teams may return to the gyms and start holding non-scrimmage practices by Monday pending inspection of their training...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang returns to action vs Chinese foe
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Filipino will face off with Chinese fighter Hexigetu to kick off ONE Championship's first event of the year in ONE: Unbreakable...
Sports
fbfb
Opinion: Should the NBA bring back the 'bubble'?
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
From players sidelined due to positive tests and contact tracing, to a wave of game postponements due to health protocols,...
Sports
fbfb
NBA reviewing Kyrie Irving party video as star's absence goes on
2 hours ago
A video of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was being reviewed by the NBA for COVID-19 safety violations as the playmaker...
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix, NLEX show interest on Manuel
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Phoenix and NLEX are deeply interested in trade prospect Vic Manuel.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Durant propels Nets past Nuggets; Embiid leads 76ers to OT win
8 minutes ago
Kevin Durant poured in 34 points and handed out 13 assists as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the...
Sports
fbfb
Asian martial arts, beach tiffs postponed
By Joey Villar | 29 minutes ago
The Philippines can now focus on this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games with the Asian Indoor...
Sports
fbfb
Familiar faces form new group to run in Philippine volleyball elections
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The group of Tats Suzara, Ricky Palou, Tony Boy Liao and Charo Soriano have banded together as a yet-unnamed group in the...
Sports
fbfb
NBA tightens COVID-19 protocols as game postponements mount
2 hours ago
The NBA and its players union updated COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as positive...
Sports
fbfb
Castro undergoes first of two surgeries
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
TNT Tropang Giga superstar Jayson Castro has undergone successful surgery to remove bone spurs on his left knee, according...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with