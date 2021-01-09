3x3 Aces join â€™21 PBA draft

Alaska ready to cede manuel on a win-win trade

MANILA, Philippines — Alvin Pasaol and other 3x3 stars lead the latest batch of aspirants who have thrown their hat into what’s largely considered the deepest PBA Rookie Draft in years.

Pasaol, the No. 2 ranked 3x3 player in the country, submitted his application for the March 14 proceedings along with others through agent Marvin Espiritu.

Joining Pasaol in the growing list of prospects offering their services to the 12 PBA teams were his fellow 3x3 aces Troy Rike, Santi Santillan and Franky Johnson.

Collegiate stars Tyrus Hill and Joshua Torralba of La Salle, Anton Asistio of Ateneo, Jed Mendoza of University of the East, and MPBL standout Nick Demusis likewise made themselves available for drafting.

They joined the early birds led by Fil-Ams Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, brother of San Miguel wingman Matt, as well as Andre Paras, son of PBA’s only Rookie-MVP Benjie, who applied last month.

Joshua Munzon, the Philippines’ top-ranked 3x3 player from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, is expected to follow suit along with Jamie Malonzo, Larry Muyang and Jerrick Ahanmisi.

Meanwhile, Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann said he’s still optimistic Vic Manuel will stay put but didn’t discount the possibility of letting “The Muscleman” go.

Manuel, the Aces’ top frontliner, has expressed his wish to get traded after failing to get a good new deal from the Aces.

“I’ll wait for Vic to talk to us,” Bachmann told The STAR.

Manuel’s contract with the Aces expired at the end of 2020 and he lamented the one-year deal Alaska offered with the same terms as his old.

But Bachmann maintained the Aces offered Manuel a “max contract for two years with clause” last Dec. 26 through his agent, Danny Espiritu.

Yesterday Manuel issued a statement on Spin.ph saying he wanted out of the team.

“At first, we want him to play for us. We don’t want to let him go,” said Bachmann.

“But kung ayaw na talaga ng player, wala naman tayong magagawa, hanapan ng agent ng magandang trade, win-win situation. But I still feel he will stay with us. Me and (coach) Jeff (Cariaso) will have to talk to him,” he added.

In another developtment, the PBA has sought the government’s permission to restart non-scrimmage practice by next week.

“We’ve already written the GAB (Games and Amusements Board) a letter requesting if we can start practicing by Jan. 18,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told The STAR yesterday. Marcial is confident the pro league will get the greenlight.

“We’ll have the same protocols contained in the JAO,” he said.

Marcial was referring to the IATF’s Joint Administrative Order that allowed the PBA squads to do physical conditioning and non-contact strength training in batches in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) like Metro Manila.

The JAO allows sessions for five players plus five team personnel at a time under strict health and safety protocols with participants undergoing regular testings before and during practices.

They must also follow a strict home-gym-home routine and register their whereabouts and interactions with other people in a logbook.

“We’ll be following all the protocols (for the training),” said Marcial, who is eyeing the PBA’s 46th season inaugurals on April 9.

Last year’s non-scrimmage practices signaled the start of the PBA’s gradual return. From there, the pro league secured clearance to hold five-on-five contact drills in a bubble concept in Clark then hold the Philippine Cup altogether.

Deputy commissioner Eric Castro met with the team managers online yesterday to discuss the targeted practices for 2021.