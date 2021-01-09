NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Fil-Am sprinter hopeful of hitting Olympic standard
Rio Olympian Eric Cray
Fil-Am sprinter hopeful of hitting Olympic standard
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - January 9, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Rio Olympian Eric Cray resumes his pandemic-delayed Olympic quest as he targets to compete in a total of 19 competitions starting with the KMS Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama on Jan. 24.

The 31-year-old Cray told Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Philip Ella Juico he would be back with a vengeance, planning to see action in two to four indoor meets and 12 to 15 outdoor events leading to the June 29 Olympic qualifying deadline for the sport.

“I intend to get into race shape early to qualify,” Cray, who has harvested six Southeast Asian Games gold medals with numerous record-breaking feats, told Juico.

Cray, who clocked 50.21 seconds to snare the 400m hurldes gold in the 2019 SEAG in Capas, Tarlac, is eyeing to meet the Tokyo standard of 48.90 seconds.

Cray had already clocked 46.5 during practice last April in Texas and 47.8 in Albuquerque, New Mexico two months before, but the lockdown slowed him down, limiting him to physical training at home.

By returning to action soon, Cray hopes to reach his target and make the cut.

Cray is also scheduled to participate in another KMS Open leg on Jan. 31 and various outdoor tilts in next few months including the PVAMU Relays in Prairie, Texas, the Texas Relays, a race hosted by University of Texas at El Paso, and the Mt. San Antonio College Relays.

Cray will also join the national team in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in April.

The Fil-Am sprinter is one of track and field’s best hopes to join pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno in the quadrennial summer games.

Also with realistic chances of making it to Tokyo are sprinter Kristina Knott, shot putter William Morrison, pole-vaulter Natalie Uy and marathoner Christine Hallasgo.

