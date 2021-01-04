NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Nonoy Chuatico, warrior
THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco (The Philippine Star) - January 4, 2021 - 12:00am

I first met Emilio “Nonoy” Chuatico Jr. in college. We tried out for the Ateneo Blue Eagles at the same time, and made the team. The coaches then, brothers Ogie and Chito Narvasa, worked us with passing drills and talked teamwork relentlessly. Nonoy was a perfect teammate, and kept practices bearable with his down-to-earth humor. Sadly, after three weeks, my own basketball dream ended, as I made the intensely personal decision to search for my biological father in that pre-internet era. For Nonoy, however, basketball was just beginning, and all-consuming. He played as if games were mealtime: in the morning, and in the afternoon right before actual team practice. He had the greatest work ethic I had ever seen.

It all paid off in 1987, the 50th UAAP season. In a tied final championship game against the University of the East, Chuatico was fouled intentionally in the waning seconds and sank a free throw to give the Blue Eagles the lead. On the next play, Jun Reyes was likewise fouled and did the same, giving Ateneo its first UAAP men’s championship, the front end of a back-to-back.

Four years later, the six-foot shooting guard was called upon to play on the national team for the 1991 Southeast Asian Games in the country. Two years earlier, the Philippines was cheated so completely, and was thus itching for payback. On a powerhouse team that included Johnny Abarrientos, Marlou Aquino, Vic Pablo, Jun Limpot, Vergel Meneses and Bong Ravena, head coach Francis Rodriguez trusted Nonoy with leadership. Converted to point guard, he was a match-up problem for smaller opposing guards. He always made the right play, and played with the same energy regardless of what time in the game it was. I still contend that, to this day, the triumphant gold medal home game against Thailand was the loudest crowd  I have ever heard at the Araneta Coliseum. I still have photos from the medal ceremony after that memorable broadcast.

The following year, Nonoy was picked eighth overall by Ginebra San Miguel in the PBA Rookie Draft, behind Meneses and many of their SEA Games teammates. He infused the same energy into the Gin Kings, Purefoods Hotdogs and wherever else he played. After four seasons, he left the PBA, and in 1998 added experience to the young Manila Metrostars of the fledgling Metropolitan Basketball Association. Upon retiring, he turned to golf, and joined the business of his older brother Paul, who was Ateneo team captain in Nonoy’s rookie year.

In 2009, Chuatico was inducted into the Ateneo Sports Hall of Fame, joining such an assortment of Olympians like Ambrosio Padilla and luminaries like Fritz Gaston, Danny Francisco and many others. He was already fighting diabetes, then cancer, battling with the same determined spirit I knew. He kept himself in such great shape, it embarrassed the rest of us. Despite his worsening condition, he was always of good cheer, and always looked out for friends and family ahead of himself.

I once confessed to Nonoy that my basketball dreams lived on in him, and he was an inspiration to me. Now that he has passed on, we will make sure that he is remembered.

ATENEO NONOY UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Ateneo, Philippine team captain & Ginebra player Nonoy Chuatico passes away
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Emilio “Nonoy” Chuatico — skipper of the 1987 UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, captain of the gold medal-winning...
Sports
fbfb
Petro Gazz's Panaga proposes to longtime partner Morente
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Panaga, 22, plays as a middle blocker for Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League while Morente, 25, is with the F2 Logistics...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women coach Pat Aquino spends New Year scouting talent in California
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Staged by Fil-Am Nation select, Aquino was able to observe some of the best Filipino-American talents this weekend in Orange...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines eyes 15 bets to Tokyo Olympics
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Apart from gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno, the four-time PBA MVP is looking...
Sports
fbfb
Rockets win sans Harden; Cavs turn back Hawks
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Christian Wood and John Wall filled the offensive void left by the absence of Harden, who had to sit out due to an ankle...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Valientes join Australia 3x3
49 minutes ago
Zamboanga Valientes MLV posted another milestone as it formally became part of the Australia 3x3 family on New Year’s...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy suffers ring finger fracture
By John Bryan Ulanday | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Thirdy Ravena continues to face adversities in the Japan B. League as he suffered an injury a few days after his recovery from COVID-19.
Sports
fbfb
Fajardo, Romeo set for comeback by season start
By Olmin Leyba | 49 minutes ago
San Miguel Beer looks forward to welcoming six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and explosive guard Terrence Romeo back to the fold...
Sports
fbfb
FIBA ready for third window
By Joaquin Henson | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
It will be make up time for 13 teams that skipped the FIBA Asia Cup second qualifying window last November as they race to complete their assignments in the third elimination phase on Feb. 18-22 with the Clark bubble...
Sports
fbfb
PSC hopeful that Tokyo Olympics will push through amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Penciled to be held from July 23 to August 8, more than a year removed from its original date, citizens from Japan are still...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with