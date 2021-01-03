PBA still unsure of 'bubble' format in 46th season

MANILA, Philippines — The discussion is still open on what type of "bubble" the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will employ once it kicks off its 46th season by April this year.
A full bubble was staged last year in Clark City, Pampanga, where they were able to stage a single conference in the setup. But the financial ramifications of staging another bubble as stringent as the last may make it more difficult.
PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial opened up about how the league barely broke even after the expenses of last year's bubble.
"Medyo tumabla tayo nang konti... Napantayan natin kahit nang konti. Hindi malayo 'yung cost natin, pero ang bigat pa rin [sa bulsa]," said Marcial on an interview aired Saturday on Noli Eala's Power & Play.
The league is therefore exploring other options, including a "closed-circuit" bubble.
"Titignan natin sa April kung anong klaseng bubble... Pwede ba 'yung closed-circuit bubble? Or 'yung bubble na ginawa [na] natin?," said Marcial.
The closed-circuit bubble would mean that players will have a strict home-venue-home setup where they will avoid any unnecessary travels outside of PBA games.
A closed-circuit bubble would do away with players needing to be away from their families during the season.
This was also proposed by Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua Saturday.
"I hope next time, if we do a bubble, we'll do it at Araneta but with everyone allowed to go home. Or if that's not possible, we can use the hotels nearby," Chua said on Cignal's The Chasedown program.
Marcial, however, said that there would be numerous factors at play on how the league will ultimately decide on the season format.
"Anong ekonomiya natin [that time]? Anong papayagan ng gobyerno para makapaglaro ng PBA? So, as of now, hindi ko pa masagot," Marcial said of any finality on a setup for the season.
"Siguro by February, or by March, malalaman na natin," he said.
Clark City, Pampanga, meanwhile, will host another full bubble in the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers third window come February.
Whether the PBA will return for its 46th season in the same venue or not is yet to be seen.
How are sports bodies responding to the coronavirus pandemic? Follow this page for updates. Photo from AFP
No new NBA players from among 495 tested since last Thursday have returned positive COVID-19 results, the league announces.
Any players returning a confirmed positive result would be isolated until they are cleared to return to team activities under COVID-19 safety guidelines agreed upon by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. — AFP
FIFA postpones next year's U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and U-17 tournament in Peru until 2023 due to coronavirus.
"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel, explains football's governing body in a statement on its website.
"The global situation has failed to normalise to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways."
World champion Ryo Kiyuna, one of the favourites to win men's kata gold when karate makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, has COVID-19, the Japan Karatedo Federation says.
Kiyuna won a record ninth consecutive Japan national championship last Sunday in Tokyo before returning to his native Okinawa Prefecture the following day and contracting the virus on Tuesday or later, the federation and local reports say.
"As of Saturday, there are no reports of fever and other symptoms reported by 30 competitors — excluding Kiyuna — who participated the All Japan competition on Sunday, December 13," the federation says on its website, adding it was checking the health of other members and coaches. — AFP
eSports has been named as a full medal event for the 2022 Asian Games, in a major step towards the mainstream for a sport that has long harboured Olympic ambitions.
eSports and breakdancing were both included on the programme for the Games in Hangzhou, China, at the Olympic Council of Asia's general assembly in Muscat this week.
"I hope that electronic sports will add value to the Asian Games –- and I am sure it will in the future, during the Asian Games 2022 and even beyond that," the OCA's Asian Games director, Haider Farman, says in a statement.
NBA players begin daily COVID-19 tests this weekend ahead of next month's start of the 2020-21 season under health and safety procedures outlined by the league to clubs.
The guide unveiled Saturday details protocols regarding the upcoming campaign, set to start December 22 with pre-season contests opening December 11 and training camps launching next week.
Last season was completed in a bubble at Orlando after being halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. This season will see 72 games per club which are to be staged at empty home arenas. — AFP
