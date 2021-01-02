Petro Gazz's Panaga proposes to longtime partner Morente

MANILA, Philippines — Volleyball players Jeanette Panaga and longtime partner Michelle Morente welcomed 2021 with a bang after getting engaged on New Year's eve.

Panaga, 22, plays as a middle blocker for Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League while Morente, 25, is with the F2 Logistics in the Philippine Superliga.

Panaga suited up for the College of St. Benilde in her collegiate career where she won a championship while Morente won two championships with the Ateneo Lady Eagles before graduating from De La Salle.

The volleyball players shared the milestone in their relationship on their respective social media accounts.

"My 2020," wrote Panaga on her post.

"2020 plot twist," Morente quipped.

Panaga and Morente saw little to no volleyball action last year with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic putting a pause on volleyball tournaments.

Both the PVL and the PSL plan to resume play this 2021.