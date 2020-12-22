NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jason Brickman and Jeremiah Gray
Jason Brickman and Jeremiah Gray
Alab Pilipinas
Alab’s Brickman, Gray headline early PBA draft applicants
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 5:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Highly-touted Filipino-American point guard Jason Brickman bannered the initial list of applicants for the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft slated on March 14 next year.

The veteran facilitator officially threw his hat to the draft lottery yesterday along with San Miguel-Alab Pilipinas teammates Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Jeremiah Gray, still a month away from the Jan. 27 deadline.

Andre Paras, son of the PBA’s only Rookie-MVP Benjie, has also joined the sweepstakes after multiple stints in the D-League.

Other early birds include Matthew Kyle Sanchez of San Beda and Shem Kenneth Magallanes of Caybiga High School.

Brickman, 29, is poised to go high in the draft proceedings with a premium resume as one of the US NCAA all-time assist leaders for Long Island University – Brooklyn. He is also an ABL standout for Westports Malaysia, Mono Vampire and Alab.

Alab Pilipinas' Brickman (left) and Gray

 

Behind his solid averages of 8.9 points, 9.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds, he led Alab to second place in the ABL this year before the cancellation of the prestigious regional league due to the pandemic.

Back in 2016, he also teamed up with close pal and now Phoenix Super LPG star Matthew Wright in towing Malaysia Dragons to the ABL title.

Top guns Jamie Malonzo, Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, Larry Muyang and Franky Johnson among others are expected to formalize their entries after the Holidays or early next year after initially declaring for the draft.

ALAB PILIPINAS ANDRE PARAS JASON BRICKMAN JEREMIAH GRAY PBA ROOKIE DRAFT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tokyo-bound Yulo now World No. 1 in men's floor exercise
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Fresh from two bronze medal finishes in the All-Japan Gymnastics Championshps, Yulo clinched the World No. 1 spot in the men's...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So sees 'strong chance' for Filipino chess players to excel
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
“Filipinos should play chess. Our natural ability is not for foreign ball sports,” said the 27-year-old So in...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca goes beyond expectations
By Dante Navarro | 19 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan closed out her rookie LPGA season with a kind of finish she hopes will help spark her campaign next y...
Sports
fbfb
GM Eugene Torre tops inaugural PCAP draft
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Rizal, as expected, went for the biggest fish in the pond–Grand Master Eugene Torre in the first ever Professional Chess...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley: So much for ball games
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Wesley So, a Philippine-born chess player now representing the United States, believes that Filipinos have a stronger chance...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Claros misses winning line
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
April Joy Claros missed out on her winning chances and succumbed to Indonesia’s Laysa Latifah, 0-2, in their quarterfinals...
Sports
fbfb
PBA views reflect strong Cignal
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The numbers were a testament to not only the PBA’s popularity beyond traditional viewing but also Cignal/TV5’s expanding reach as a multi-platform network.
Sports
fbfb
Here comes Tiger’s 11-year-old son
December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Charlie Woods stole the show alongside 15-time major winning father Tiger at the PNC Championship as Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, walked away with the trophy in the family event on Sunday.
Sports
fbfb
Durant sees ‘smooth ride’ with Nets
December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Kevin Durant says the quality of his Brooklyn Nets teammates promises him a “smooth ride” in his return from an 18-month NBA absence in the wake of a devastating torn Achilles tendon.
Sports
fbfb
Ko tops LPGA money list for 2020
December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
World No. 1 Ko Jin-young pulled away from second-ranked Kim Sei-young with five back-nine birdies Sunday to win the LPGA’s season-ending Tour Championship by five strokes.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with