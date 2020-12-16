Mama unfazed by tough odds

It won’t be easy sailing for General Santos City challenger Jayson Mama who’s determined to defy the odds in dethroning IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane in their scheduled 12-round bout in Durban, South Africa, on Sunday. He knows what he’s up against but with God on his side, he’s confident to bring home the belt.

Mama, 23, is the highest ranked contender in the IBF 112-pound ladder, No. 3 since the No. 1 and No. 2 slots are vacant. He’ll enter the ring with an unblemished record of 15-0, including 8 KOs. Mama has fought twice overseas, winning in Macau and Beijing on points. South Africa is his farthest destination for a fight. He arrived in Durban today on an Emirates flight that emanated from Manila and had a stopover in Doha. Mama is accompanied by his cornermen Ronerex Dalut and Jefti Tinamisan.

Mama was initially scheduled to leave last Dec. 7 to make time for a 10-day quarantine after landing in Durban. But when the quarantine was waived, Mama’s manager JC Manangquil of Sanman Promotions decided to delay the departure. “Tatamaan ako ng jet lag kung maaga kami makarating sa Durban,” explained Mama before his exit. “Tama lang ng dumating apat na araw bago lumaban. Di ako worried sa laban at di rin ako worried na madadaya tayo ng hometown decision. Magbibigay ako ng good fight, tatlong buwan ako nag-train kaya confident ako sa aking preparasyon. Ang Panginoon ay tutulong sa akin.”

Mama said he’s dedicating the fight to his family, countrymen and Iglesia Ni Cristo of which he is a devout follower. Mama and twin brother Jervin, also an undefeated fighter, are the youngest of 10 children. His father, 73, is a retired farmer and his mother, 70, is also retired. “Laki kami sa hirap,” he said. “Dati, sina Papa at Mama tumutulong sa bukid ng kamag-anak. Di amin ang lupa. Nagtrabaho sila sa palayan at nyugan. Maliit pa ako, naisipan ko na mag-boksing. Ang balak ko ay makatulong sa pamilya.”

In 2015, Mama topped the SRAA regional competition, Palarong Pambansa, Philippine National Games and Pacman Cup as a lightflyweight. He was being groomed to join the ABAP pool but decided to turn pro instead. Back when Mama was 14, he used to train at the Sanman gym in General Santos City and grilled barbecue in the sidewalk to earn some money. Then, he left Sanman to work with Buboy Gaballo and Titing Laurente in the amateurs so when it was time to turn pro, he rejoined Manangquil.

No matter what happens in the fight, Mama said he’ll finish his criminology studies at the Holy Trinity College in General Santos City because that’s his promise to his parents. He has a year left to go. As for Mthalane, Mama said he’s prepared to do whatever it takes to take the South African down. Mthalane, 38, boasts a 39-2 record, with 26 KOs, and one of his losses was to Nonito Donaire Jr. via a sixth round technical knockout due to a cut on the inside of his left eyelid in 2008. He hasn’t lost in 12 years and has won his last 16 fights. Experience is on Mthalane’s side as he turned pro in 2000 when Mama was only three years old. The 15-year difference in age, however, may not necessarily be an advantage for Mthalane. Mama is fresh, much younger and hungry to win the crown.