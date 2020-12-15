NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philta head, GAB chief at PSA Forum
(The Philippine Star) - December 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The impact of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) suspension on the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) will be discussed in the weekly webcast edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) today.

To talk about the issue are Philta president Atty. Antonio Cablitas and vice president Martin Misa, who are both going to tackle the plans and programs of the federation for next year.

The 10 a.m. sessions is presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Golf, Milo, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

GAB chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra will grace the other half of the public sports program powered by Smart and with Upstream Media as official webcast partner. He will discuss the second Professional Sports Summit conducted by his office recently.

The weekly forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also shared by Radyo Pilipinas 2 Facebook page.

INTERNATIONAL TENNIS FEDERATION PHILIPPINE TENNIS ASSOCIATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kings are Kings sans Brownlee
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone is glad to see the Gin Kings’ locals come out of the big shadow of their super-import...
Sports
fbfb
Donaire won’t give up fight
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Brandishing three negative tests to prove a false positive, Nonito Donaire Jr. said yesterday he’s still hoping against...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas, Korea on collision course
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas will get a shot at breaking the stranglehold of tormentor South Korea when the Philippines hosts the third...
Sports
fbfb
International players like Sotto, Singh bring non-stop learning, says NBA G League teammate
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The new NBA G League Team Ignite is rich in diversity with more than a few international players in their roster.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Thirdy in B.League All-Star Game
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
San-En NeoPhoenix standout Thirdy Ravena has been chosen to be part of the B. League All-Star Game set Jan. 15-16 in Mito,...
Sports
fbfb
Whisley the next Wesley?
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Is King Whisley Puso the next Wesley So?
Sports
fbfb
Thunderstorm halts play in US Women’s Open
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The US Women’s Open goes to a rare Monday finish in Houston, Texas as inclement weather and poor course conditions at...
Sports
fbfb
PBA bubble venues ready for Asia Cup
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
PBA bubble hosts Quest Plus Conference Center and Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center in Clark will level...
Sports
fbfb
Rich draft may be richer
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The next PBA draft looms to be a rich hunting ground on March 14 and may be richer if the Board of Governors allows Fil-foreigners with Philippine passports to join even if they’re not able to submit a Department...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with