Philta head, GAB chief at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — The impact of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) suspension on the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) will be discussed in the weekly webcast edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) today.

To talk about the issue are Philta president Atty. Antonio Cablitas and vice president Martin Misa, who are both going to tackle the plans and programs of the federation for next year.

The 10 a.m. sessions is presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Golf, Milo, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

GAB chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra will grace the other half of the public sports program powered by Smart and with Upstream Media as official webcast partner. He will discuss the second Professional Sports Summit conducted by his office recently.

The weekly forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also shared by Radyo Pilipinas 2 Facebook page.