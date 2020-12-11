UAAP cancels Season 83

MANILA, Philippines – The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has officially cancelled its 83rd season amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the league announced on Friday.

In a statement, the collegiate league said the decision was made to put health and safety as the priority for its member schools and student-athletes.

“The decision will allow UAAP member-schools to plan their activities for the remainder of the academic year, as well as their athletic programs for next season,” their statement read.

The UAAP initially planned to push through with their season with only two events, men’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

According to the league, other implications of the cancellation to the schools and its athletes will be further discussed in the future.

De La Salle University was set to host Season 83. It has already been announced that the Taft-based school will also be the hosts of Season 84.

This marks the first time there will be no UAAP since World War 2.