UAAP board to meet for Season 83 bubble

MANILA, Philippines — The Board of Trustees of the University Athletics Association of the Philippines is scheduled to meet this week regarding their own bubble for the delayed Season 83 matches, which like the entire world have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic shut down Season 82’s second semester sports.

The league’s executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag previously mentioned the possibility of the league tipping off by early April 2021 with a bubble held for men’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

Multiple venues are being studied for the staging of the games. One of those included is the Mall of Asia Arena with the student-athletes billeted in nearby facilities.

Philippine sports has recently seen successful bubbles held for the Chooks to Go Pilipinas3x3, Philippines Football League, and the just concluded Philippine Basketball Association tournaments.

The Chooks to Go 3x3 President’s Cup bubble was held at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna. The PFL bubble was held at the Philippine Football Federation’s sprawling facility in Carmona, Cavite while the PBA’s version was inside the Smart Giga City in Pampanga.