NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
How Netflix's The Queen's Gambit renewed interest in Chess
Netflix's limited series "The Queen's Gambit" revolves around the story of chess prodigy Beth Harmon (R)
Courtesy of Netflix
How Netflix's The Queen's Gambit renewed interest in Chess
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 10:08am

MANILA, Philippines — For a lot of sports fans, chess may not be the most interesting of sporting events.

But with the recent success of Netflix's original series The Queen's Gambit, the interest of more than a few Filipinos were peaked when it came to chess.

Since its launch in October, Netflix's adaptation of the 1983 novel reached the Top 10 list of viewers in the Philippines for over three weeks.

Google search queries about the sport and "how to play chess" also went up in the country, with downloads for Chess.com's app also rising dramatically.

The number of daily players in online site Lichess.org also peaked during the show's first few weeks on the platform.

Meanwhile the novel itself, written by Walter Trevis, has found itself on The New York Times bestseller list more than three decades after its release.

As a nation, the Philippines is no stranger to chess prodigies turned Grandmasters like Beth Harmon in the Queen's Gambit.

Among decorated names in the Philippine chess scene is Philippine-born Wesley So, who currently represents the United States.

Also included among Philippine chess' elite is Iloilo native Eugene Torre who became Asia's first Grandmaster at only 22 back in 1974.

Grandmaster Mark Paragua, who was Filipino Chess Champion in 2012, is also included in the sport's household names.

With more than a handful of elite athletes in the sport, it's no wonder that the Netflix limited series gained traction in the country.

The Queen's Gambit is the platform's most-watched limited series yet and has seven episodes in its first season.

CHESS NETFLIX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FIBA cancels Indonesia game
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 25, 2020 - 12:00am
A plan to pit Gilas against Indonesia in the second FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window was recently ditched after the SBP raised a red flag to question the propriety of advancing the game from its original schedule...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy chessers clobber Russians
By Joey Villar | November 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Henry Lopez and Darry Bernardo sustained their strong showing even as reigning world titlist Sander Severino survived a struggle as Philippines 1 clobbered Russia 2, 3-1, to break into the Top 10 after the third...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines offers to become backup host for future SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The Philippines may end up as a replacement host of the Southeast Asian Games should a designated country back out.
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra, Phoenix go for kill in PBA Philippine Cup semis
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Both sporting 2-1 records in their series, the Gin Kings and the Fuel Masters are out for the close out against the Meralco...
Sports
fbfb
How Netflix's The Queen's Gambit renewed interest in Chess
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Since its launch in October, Netflix's adaptation of the 1983 novel reached the Top 10 list of viewers in the Philippines...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
SBP eager to see Gilas cadets thrive in second window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 18 minutes ago
The basketball executive said that this opportunity for fresh out of college, and even collegiate, stars like Kobe Paras,...
Sports
fbfb
Saso, Furue face off as Ricoh Cup unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 38 minutes ago
It will not only be a duel of shotmaking, iron game and putting but also a test of patience, resiliency, nerves and comp...
Sports
fbfb
Closeout or grind-out
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Is it time for a never-before-seen titular matchup in the PBA featuring Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix Super LPG?
Sports
fbfb
OJ snares lucky 23
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipino karateka James “OJ” delos Santos assured himself of top spot in the world online karate rankings at the...
Sports
fbfb
STAR scribe 3-point king
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Like a bustling city, the PBA bubble here in Pampanga never sleeps.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with