Pacquiao mobile app game coming soon
Manny Pacquiao is set to be featured in an online game called "Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga"
Released
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2020 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao is all set to conquer another realm — this time in online gaming.

The only eight-division world champion who has won 12 world boxing belts will be featured in a new mobile game “Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga,” which is set for an early 2021 worldwide release.

“Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga” is a free-to-download beat-them-up mobile game that tells the story of one of professional boxing’s all-time greats. The mobile game will be initially released with four chapters, starting in General Santos during Pacquiao’s early professional boxing career to his triumphs on the world stage. Additional chapters will soon be released as game updates.

The game is developed by sports and gaming company OMG Inc. in partnership with Ranida Studios and will be the first Filipino-made Pacquiao video game.

OMG Inc. is founded by sports personality and boxing analyst Mike Ochosa, who bared to this writer the app’s origins.

“I first shared the idea to Manny almost two years ago thinking that his story has to be told to everyone who needs to hear.  But, instead of a book, a movie or a television show, the best platform to reach the youth and generations to come is through a mobile game,” said Ochosa.

Ranida Games is the Philippine-based independent game development studio behind hit games PBA Basketball Slam and Bayani-Fighting Game.

“I’ve been watching Manny Pacquiao’s boxing fights since I was young, and it’s been one of my dreams to create a Pacquiao game since I started making games.," said Ben Banta, CEO of Ranida Games. "He's not only served as an inspiration, but also brought happiness and pride to a lot of people. And as a huge fan of beat ‘em ups, the continuous wave of action it offers while telling a story makes this a perfect genre through which to share his life story.”

In Fighting Pride, players accompany Manny Pacquiao on his life’s journey — from his humble beginnings as a young boy in the streets of his hometown, General Santos, to his boxing peak as a seasoned world champion fighting opponents in arenas around the world. The game will feature Story, Historical, and Online PvP modes and will offer over 100 stages in four chapters at launch.

In Story Mode, players will face opponents representing different social issues like poverty, bullying, crab mentality, as well as personal challenges such as self-doubt and fear of failure; challenges that Pacquiao himself encountered throughout his life. As Pacquiao grows in the game, so too will his skills and abilities. His opponents will grow as well, providing the players with a continuous and compelling challenge.

For the Historical Mode, players will experience Pacquiao’s important career fights, including his major boxing world title bouts.

Lastly, in the Online PvP Mode, players can go head-to-head with other players. PvP stands for Player versus Player, or Pacquiao versus Pacquiao, as players will be training their own versions of the legendary fighter to fight against other players’ versions of him.

Pacquiao wholeheartedly approved the idea and the app could be on its way to history as the latter continues to break new ground despite still fighting at 41 years of age.

