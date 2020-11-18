James “OJ” delos Santos
STAR/File
OJ jacks up medal harvest
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - November 18, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-two gold medals and counting.
Filipino World No 1 online karateka James “OJ” delos Santos added another feather in his cap by reigning supreme in the Athlete’s e-Tournament Series 2 yesterday.
The 30-year-old Delos Santos won over Switzerland’s Matias Moreno Domont, 25.4-24.6, to claim his latest triumph that firmed up his iron grip of the world No. 1 ranking.
“We’ll do our best to continue to widen the gap,” said Delos Santos.
