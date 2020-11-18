POC chief rues tactics of poll rival

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino yesterday questioned the petition for disqualification filed by the group of Clint Arenas, who is challenging the former for the top POC post in the Nov. 27 elections.

“Being a longtime legislator and public servant, my accomplishments in public service have been my best form of political campaign,” said Tolentino in an open letter addressed to fellow POC members.

“I will not do falsehood in order to win and will remain the same even in the POC elections. It came as a surprise to me that Atty. Clint Aranas and his cohorts are now resorting to ungentlemanly tactics just to win the POC elections,” said the congressman from Tagaytay and PhilCycling chief.

Tolentino was reacting to the disqualification case filed against him and Tom Carrasco of triathlon, Cynthia Carrion of gymnastics, Dr. Raul Canlas of surfing and Dave Carter of judo, who are running under his ticket.

The POC election committee chaired by Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV called for an online hearing on the petition tomorrow.