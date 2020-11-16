V-League to make comeback

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Ricky Palou
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines – In the light of the Premier Volleyball League turning professional, Sports Vision President, Richard Palou informed this writer last Sunday, November 15, about a new development — the return of the V-League.

“The PVL is turning professional and that will involve our club teams as well as our two guest Armed Forces teams,” said Palou. “But we are also bringing back the V-League as a separate entity to cater to the collegiate and amateur teams.”

“By hosting the V-League again, it allows us to go back to our roots,” added Palou, who starred for the Ateneo Blue Eagles and San Miguel during his NCAA and MICAA days. “As one of our Sports Vision partners, Tonyboy Liao likes to say, ‘this is where it all began.’ So we are merely keeping in touch with our roots.”

The PVL’s turning professional means that collegiate teams can longer compete as the student-athletes are considered amateurs. 

The V-League ran from 2004-16 and gave continuity to women’s volleyball — and later men’s volleyball through Spiker’s Turf — after the players’ collegiate careers were over. It kept the sport alive and helped fan its popularity today.

Its last champion was Pocari during the Reinforced Conference of 2016. The league was repackaged as the PVL the next season.

“We hope to see the V-League return to action also in 2021,” summed up Palou. “Of course, when permitted by the IATF and with all the proper sign-offs by the member schools with all the necessary safety protocols in place.”

