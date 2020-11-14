Gilas taps youngsters for qualifier

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Gilas is conducting the training in a bubble concept at Inspire, Calamba, Laguna.
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - November 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Five Gilas Pilipinas pool full-time members lead an all-amateur cast gathering anytime soon to start preparation for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers set Nov. 26-30 in Manama, Bahrain.

Isaac Go, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi and Rey Suerte banner the list that also includes Kobe Paras, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Javi Gomez de Liaño, Justine Baltazar, Dave Ildefonso, Will Navarro, Kenmark Carino, Calvin Oftana, Jaydee Tungcab, Dwight Ramos and naturalization prospect Ivorian Angelo Kouame.

Jong Uichico, Tab Baldwin, Boyet Fernandez, Alton Lister, Sandro Soriano and Andrei Tolentino compose the coaching staff who have been given the green light by the government to get the Gilas pool to training.

“The SBP already had a plan in place to form a team for the November window weeks ago but we had to make sure we did everything by the book because of the current situation,” said SBP president Al Panlilio.

“SBP Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan, being part of the FIBA’s Central Board, has been adamant about our participation as FIBA restarts the Asia Cup Qualifiers to further strengthen our partnership with them and show that we’re completely behind them in this endeavor.”

Gilas is conducting the training in a bubble concept at Inspire, Calamba, Laguna.

National Action Plan Against COVID-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and the Deputy Chief Implementer Undersecretary Vince Dizon gave the green light for the long awaited resumption of training for the national team.

“We’re thankful for the continued guidance from the NTF and IATF and we will closely work with them to ensure that our team’s preparation and departure from the Philippines will be safe,” said Panlilio.

