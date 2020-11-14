Saso in danger of missing cut

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso turned from awesome to awful in a week’s time, succumbing to the Great Island Club course’s punishing backside and limping with a four-over 76 yesterday, her worst start in 11 tournaments in the LPGA of Japan Tour.

It didn’t only leave her 11 strokes off Kim Ha Neul of Korea in the opener of the Itoen Ladies golf tournament in Chiba but at joint 84th in the 96-player starting field.

The Player of the Year derby and money list leader found herself in danger of missing the cut for the second time in her last three events.

It was an uncharacteristic start for the 19-year-old Fil-Japanese, whose previous worst start was 75 in the Stanley Ladies last month but from where she still tied for 12th with a closing 68 in the rain-shortened event. It was also her second 76 in the JLPGA, matching the one she submitted in a final round struggle in a major, the JLPGA Minolta Cup last September where she contended in the first three days but ended up tied for 13th.