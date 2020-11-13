PVL belles entering pro world

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Creamline's Rizza Mandapat spikes one through BaliPure's Jer Malabanan and Risa Sato.
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - November 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League is turning professional.

“With the support and approval of team owners, the PVL decided to turn pro,” said PVL president Ricky Palou yesterday.

The league’s pro status will be made official when it holds an online press conference at 6 p.m. tonight with the Games and Amusements Board.

The PVL will thus become the country’s first pro volleyball league after starting out as Shakey’s V-League 2004 before shifting to its current name 13 years in partnership with former TV coveror ABS-CBN.

PVL teams are expected to resume training soon.

