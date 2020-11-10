No plan to go pro for Superliga

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Superliga is not going to turn professional anytime soon.

PSL president Philippine Ella Juico on Tuesday said becoming pro is farthest in the minds of all but one of their member teams, stressing they are happy with their current status.

“Perhaps,” said Juico on the question of turning pro in yesterday’s online PSA Forum. “It depends on the situation although seven of our eight team owners recently said we should not go the path.

“We should stay where we are,” he added.

Juico was commenting on the joint resolution signed by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusements Board that all athletes who receive pay and do not play for the national squad is considered as pros.

Like the PSL, the Premier Volleyball League remained undecided on following the PSC-GAB statement.

Both the volleyball leagues have insisted they must not be pros since they still have mostly college players in their teams.

For now, Juico said they are focus on holding its three conferences as well as its beach volley tournament starting February next year.

“The plan is to have three conferences in addition to beach volley. Although we need to go through the process of getting IATF approval on national and regional level,” said Juico.