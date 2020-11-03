Futsal legend Vic Hermans to develop Philippine futsal

MANILA, Philippines – Victor Jacobus Hermans, the legendary Dutch national futsal team player and multi-titled national coach, has agreed to help lay the groundwork for Philippine futsal and form a structured program from the grassroots level and up.

The 67-year-old Dutchman, who has managed teams in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, has agreed come to terms with Philippine futsal officials and will help the Philippine Football Federation as a Technical Consultant for futsal. Hermans will be tasked to help rebuild the national futsal teams from the national, senior and youth levels.

As a futsal player, his teams in the Netherlands won the futsal title five times. He also represented the Oranje — as the national side is nicknamed — 50 times

He coached Iran to the Asian Football Confederation Futsal Championship in 2001 and his native country to the European Futsal Championships.

His biggest success came while coaching in Thailand. He guided Thailand to four Asian Football Federation Futsal (AFC) Championships from 2012-15 and a Southeast Asian Games gold medal in 2013.

Hermans reportedly turned down other offers to work with the Philippines.

“Being one of the pioneers of world futsal, Vic brings so much into the table,” noted Philippine futsal patron Danny Moran of the Moran Foundation, which is ably supporting the Philippine Football Federation in this endeavor to have Hermans in the country.

“His experience as a player, coach, and well respected senior FIFA Futsal Instructor will be highly beneficial for us in forming a well-structured Futsal development program which will be spread nationwide. Sharing his knowledge and deep understanding of the sport will not only produce quality players, but effective coaches as well,” Moran continued.

Added PFF Futsal department head Kevin Goco, “As for national team development, Vic Herman is very well versed and experienced with the Asian and ASEAN futsal landscape. He knows the styles, strength, and weakness of each team and has beaten most of them having conquered titles coaching Iran and Thailand and having won numerous titles coaching both.”

“What I find very interesting is that Vic has mentioned that he would love to study and focus on our strengths exclusive to Filipino’s. He will not force foreign styles of play which are commonly practiced by foreign coaches. He would want to hone and develop a Filipino style of play guided by local coaches who he aims to mentor. During Vic’s recent visits, he has seen so much potential in our players, especially the girls, where he feels a well-structured women’s futsal program can perform very well internationally.”

Forms of futsal in the Philippines were around since the 60’s-80’s. But most of it was played as a form of cross training during the rainy season and football rules still applied. Official futsal international tournaments started in the late 90s. The Philippine football team, coached by Noel Casilao and Hans Smit, was preparing for international friendlies then and was scheduled to spend weeklong training camps abroad. Coincidentally, there was an international futsal tournament scheduled that time (Tiger 5’s), and that same pool from the football team was also asked to represent the country to play futsal.

In 2001, a street football tournament was participated in by a selection of UAAP standouts. The team was coached by Hans Smit of DLSU.

In 2003, a team composed of the Armed Forces and UAAP standouts competed in the Asean Futsal Championships. It was played in Kuantan, Malaysia. Coaches were Bob Manlulo and Den Buzon.