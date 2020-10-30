Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon slated this November

The world comes together virtually on the streets of Singapore for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2020

Grand Finale hybrid race to take place from November 27 to December 6

New virtual race experience with augmented reality routes featuring Singapore’s iconic landmarks powered by Rouvy (an indoor racing app with augmented reality courses)

Grand Finale hybrid race features the Half Marathon, 10K and Double Up challenge and will be free of charge for runners

Event concludes with a two-day Grand Finale Celebration experience at Gardens by the Bay on December 5 and 6

Participants and the community can tune in to the live SCSM 2020 Race As One Show on December 5 at 6 p.m. via the official SCSM Facebook page

SINGAPORE – The Ironman Group, event organizer of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), today announced the launch of registration for the 2020 SCSM that will feature a unique hybrid race format for participants to run through the streets of Singapore virtually, creating a world-class experience for runners around the world. This new format will be free of charge for runners in place of the traditional race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following 13 weeks of the SCSM Virtual Racing series, the Grand Finale, starting from 27 November 27 through to December 6, offers runners both locally and around the world, an opportunity to race together in one of five categories:

SCSM Grand Finale Rouvy AR 10KM

SCSM Grand Finale Rouvy AR Half Marathon

SCSM Grand Finale VR 10KM

SCSM Grand Finale VR Half Marathon

SCSM Grand Finale VR Double Up Challenge

Adopting a hybrid race format, runners can register for the outdoor or indoor race option with a compatible tracking device or join the immersive augmented reality (AR) format powered by Rouvy on a treadmill. The AR format will allow overseas runners to traverse through the spectacular cityscapes in the “Best of Singapore” routes.

To bring runners together safely to celebrate finishing the race, participants in Singapore can opt to attend a two-day signature Grand Finale Celebration experience at Gardens by the Bay on December 5 and 6.

The experience will be open to runners who have purchased Grand Finale race entitlements, and will be on a pre-registration basis for specific time slots as part of prevailing safe management measures.

Overseas runners can also opt for a race entitlement package, and have their race singlet, medal and other goodies sent to them.

An Augmented Reality (AR) Race Like Never Before This year, The IRONMAN Group worked closely with various partners to push the envelope in elevating the virtual race experience for runners through programming and technology innovations. The AR format powered by Rouvy allows runners to create avatars and see themselves competing with fellow runners in real time, while also emulating the actual race experience through various in-video features.

The Half Marathon and 10K routes featured in the AR format have been specially curated in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to feature some of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks and scenic streetscapes such as Orchard Road, Little India, Chinatown, the Civic District and more.

To allow as many runners as possible to experience this immersive virtual race format, race organizers have also teamed up with Sport Singapore to activate 12 ActiveSG sport centers around the island. These gyms will offer bookable slots for the AR Half Marathon and 10KM categories via the ActiveSG app.

Grand Finale Celebration Experience at Gardens by the Bay & the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2020 Race As One Live Show

While the race has pivoted to a unique format this year, local runners can still look forward to the Grand Finale Celebration experience. Held at the Flower Field Hall in the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, the Grand Finale Celebration will give runners the opportunity to collect their race entitlements and commemorate their race achievements against photo backdrops of their choice. Strict public health and safety protocols in accordance with the safe management guidelines by the authorities will be in place, and runners are encouraged to stay updated for the latest information from SCSM’s digital platforms.

In addition, there will be a special 90-minute live Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2020 Race As One Show on December 5 starting at 6 p.m. Runners can tune in via the SCSM Facebook page to catch celebrities and personalities race for a cause in the Rouvy AR Half Marathon Relay Challenge. This year, SCSM will be joining National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC)’s Giving Week 2020 and raise funds for Community Chest, more details will be shared closer to date. Through this initiative, the race organizers hoped that all participants, partners, and the community would come together and stand in solidarity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will also feature highlights and runner stories from the 15-week SCSM Virtual Racing Series of this year’s unique marathon.

Speaking at the launch, Geoff Meyer, Managing Director of Asia for The Ironman Group, commented:

“The 2020 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon will be a race like no other, and a celebration at the end of a very challenging year. I am proud of the team and our partners for rising up to the challenge, presenting runners with a unique and innovative world-class experience. We look forward to having people around the world participate in the race virtually and safely, and to end the year with an uplifting event.”

Mr. Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board said, “Marathons are all about overcoming obstacles and pushing your limits. We are heartened that The Ironman Group has shown that same spirit for this year’s event, by adapting and boldly reimagining the race during this challenging period. We encourage all event organizers to do the same, to continue exploring new formats and redefining how events could look like in the new COVID environment. In the meantime, we’re excited that runners from all over the world can experience the sights and sounds of our beautiful city virtually this year. We hope this will inspire them to visit us in person, in time to come.”

“While many Singaporeans were eager to see the SCSM return in its full glory, we know that for this year this was not to be. Undaunted, the organizers have creatively put together a celebration of the SCSM through an immersive and engaging journey and experience. This speaks to the spirit of Singapore and of all runners who want to come together in one voice to celebrate our way of life and in overcoming the limitations of these COVID-19 times. I wish all runners an enjoyable, meaningful and memorable SCSM 2020,” added Mr Lim Teck Yin, Chief Executive Officer of Sport Singapore.

Gear up for the Race with the SCSM Virtual Club

To help runners stay active, train and gear up for the race, runners and the community have been able to participate in weekly challenges and races on the SCSM VC platform. Since its launch in August, the SCSM VC has received over 80,000 applications across the weekly virtual races and challenges.

Races under the Virtual Racing Series have been categorized according to four themes that celebrate running routes that are unique to Singapore. The four themes also mirror STB’s passion tribes, which include the Action Seekers, Culture Shapers, Explorers and Foodies. These routes give runners the opportunity to explore and rediscover different sides of Singapore and its hidden gems.

“2020 has been challenging for all sporting events globally but we are delighted that the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is still able to engage runners from all over the world through a hybrid model. Team SCSM has responded in solidarity with our running community to create extraordinary virtual experiences that we will remember for years to come,” said Patrick Lee, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited.

For more information on the SCSM 2020 and the SCSM Virtual Club, please visit www.singaporemarathon.com.