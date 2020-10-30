NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Santa Ana rolls out mobile betting platform
(The Philippine Star) - October 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Horseracing enters the digital era with the recent rollout by Philippine Racing Club, Inc. (PRCI) of a mobile payment platform that enables racing fans to place wagers on their smartphones.

PRCI Executive Vice President and COO Santiago Cualoping III said they released the Mobile Offtrack Betting Facility (MOTB) on Wednesday and noted the creation of over 1,000 new accounts within a few hours.

“The MOTB replaces the traditional United Tote system,” Cualoping said. The platform is easy to use, and allows payments through bank transfer (BDO, Union Bank) and G-Cash.Cualoping also said they have been scouting for new technology, but decided to invest all their resources in the MOTB after the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) announced the limited reopening of physical off-track betting stations, where there are no televisions, social distancing shall be observed, and patrons can only bet once.

“During this difficult time of COVID, we looked toward mobile solutions that bring convenience and, more importantly, the safety of our patrons by launching the mobile OTB,” he said.

PRCI’s mobile betting platform has been approved by Philracom and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

For the application’s creation, PRCI partnered with Bizooku Philippines, Inc. to access the services of NorthAlley India Pvt. Ltd.

Sports fans can register for the MOTB at motb.prci.com.ph and follow PRCI’s Facebook page for more details.

Philstar
