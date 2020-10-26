Delay aside, Schrock focused on PFL title

MANILA, Philippines – Sometimes, the pasture is greener in the other side.

When Filipino-German Stephan Schrock was playing in the German Bundesliga, his quality was undisputable. His move to Asia though, was a masterstroke.

From being a good player in Germany, he has become one of the best in the world’s biggest continent.

It has been nine years since Schrock introduced himself to a local audience with that screamer of a goal that he lashed from 25 yards out against Kuwait during the second round Asian Qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup. His quality was so evident that Filipino football fans couldn’t wait to see more of Schrock.

And they did as he was named Most Valuable Player of the Asian Football Confederation Challenge Cup Qualifiers of 2014 as the Philippines advanced to the finals.

“To have played in top competitions in Europe and in Asia fills with me pride,” Schrock reflected. “I worked very hard to achieve my goals and I am both proud and happy to be where I am today.”

Today is in the Philippines, where he has picked up the baton from James and Phil Younghusband as the Beautiful Game’s icon.

When he completed his move to the Philippines in 2017 where he donned the colors of Ceres, he helped the side win three Philippines Football League championships.

And according to the 34-year-old who has literally played every field position save for goalkeeper and has scored in a variety of ways using his left and right foot, from a free kick, from the spot, or a header, “Winning silverware in the PFL is what I am focused on right now. I have a clear vision of how we are going to win the PFL.”

It isn’t mere bravado. The man has literally backed up his words since moving to the Philippines and playing for the national side.

Right now, the 2020 PFL season, delayed or not due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, is in Stephan Schrock’s gunsights with United City.

“That is the important challenge in front of me now,” he said.