POC exec board tackles Phisgoc issue

Abraham Tolentino
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - October 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino yesterday heeded the call to tackle the pressing issues concerning the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) by setting a board meeting next week.

“I will call for a POC executive board meeting next week for election guidelines updates and other matters including the PHISGOC issue,” said Tolentino.

It was Tolentino’s response to the persistent calls made by seven board members headed by chairman Steve Hontiveros. It has been pushing for PHISGOC to come up with a financial report after the country’s hosting of the 30th SEAG in December last year.

The other members of that group are first vice president Joey Romasanta, second vice president Jeff Tamayo, treasurer Julian Camacho, auditor Jonne Go and board members Robert Mananquil and Clint Aranas.

The report, the group stressed, was overdue since the deadline it set for PHISGOC was Oct. 10.

Apart from the PHISGOC issue, the POC is also taking up election matters in the runup to polls set Nov. 27.

The POC has recently named University of the Philippines president Danilo Concepcion as Rep. Eric Martinez’ replacement to the three-man election committee. The other members of the special body are Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV and former International Olympic Committee representative Frank Elizalde.

