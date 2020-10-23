NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Schrock, pals look to keep ways with United City
Stephan Schrock
Ceres Negros FC
Schrock, pals look to keep ways with United City
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - October 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — New name, same potent crew.

That’s the way United City FC skipper Stephan Schrock sees the former Ceres Negros club as it strives to maintain its winning tradition in the Philippines Football League bubble tournament beginning Sunday.

Schrock and 15 of his teammates from the three-peat-winning Busmen including AFC Cup scoring champ Bienvenido Maranon are raring to make another dominant run in the competition set at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

“I think my team is pretty good and well prepared. Not surprisingly, my teammates are very, very eager to win another title,” said the Fil-German dynamo.

Schrock and Co. commence their quest at 8:30 p.m. on opening night against newcomer Maharlika Manila.

With a virtually intact core, United City enters the six-team hostilities with a big target on their backs from highly determined challengers.

“Generally, I have blinkers left and right.  I just focus on the trophy, on my team, on my preparations and we will (aim to) advance and win the league as in the last three years,” said Schrock.

The veteran midfielder said United City, which entered the PFL bubble in Seda Nuvali last Thursday, is adjusting well to the new normal.

“All happy, healthy and fit. It was hard for them to be mentally fresh but the boys did not lose their motivation and discipline during the (COVID-19) lockdown,” said Schrock, who kept himself in top shape during his six-month stay in Germany, where football opened up in the last three months.

He lauded the PFL and the PFF for working to bring football action back in the country.

“This (bubble tournament) is lighting up local football so credit to the PFF, PFL and the people behind it,” he said.

STEPHAN SCHROCK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Valientes MLV make Zamboangueños proud
7 hours ago
The Valientes — the only homegrown team in the first ever 3x3 professional Chooks-to-Go league — are hoping to...
Sports
fbfb
'Thank you Brazil': Football legend Pele still laughing as he turns 80
8 hours ago
Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Pele will celebrate his 80th birthday, confined to his home...
Sports
fbfb
Munzon, Pasaol gun for 2nd straight Chooks-to-Go 3x3 President’s Cup crown
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Powered by Munzon and Pasaol’s combined 18 points, Zamboanga turned back an upset-conscious Uling Roasters-Butuan, 21-17,...
Sports
fbfb
Tanquingcen appointed NU head of basketball operations
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
He joins a squad that is picking up the pieces after losing two head coaches and key recruits and players over the last 11...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca Pagdanganan launches drive for Drive On plum
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
More than her driving skills, Bianca Pagdanganan is eager to flaunt a short game she hoped to have fine-tuned during the break...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
TNT stays mean sans castro
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
TNT missed a vital cog in seasoned playmaker Jayson Castro but still, the Tropang Giga ran like the same well-oiled machine...
Sports
fbfb
Pasaol, Munzon, Zambo teammates seek back-to-back in ‘Chooks’ 3x3
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol and their Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines team seek a second straight title as the second...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca launches drive for Drive On plum
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
More than her driving skills, Bianca Pagdanganan is eager to flaunt a short game she hoped to have fine-tuned during the break...
Sports
fbfb
POC exec board tackles Phisgoc issue
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino yesterday heeded the call to tackle the pressing issues concerning...
Sports
fbfb
Agilas take on Kazakhs, Pinays play Sri Lankans
By Joey Villar | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
International Master Paulo Bersamina, Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla and Woman IM Jan Jodilyn Fronda try to prove that their individual board feats were no fluke, looking to sustain their strong showing in the quarterfinals...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with