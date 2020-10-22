Different jockey, same result for Princess Eowyn

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Eowyn had a different jockey at the mount but still came out on top as she extended her reign for another year following another smashing win in the Sampaguita Stakes Race at the MetroTurf Racing Complex in Malvar, Batangas last Sunday.

Ridden by star jockey JB Hernandez this time, Princess Eowyn engaged Obra Maestra in a two-horse battle before making a move in the final 300 meters and bursting toward the stretch for the convincing win in the 1,800-meter race.

Last year’s Sampaguita Stakes Race champion, then guided by jockey JB Guce, timed 1:55.6, with quartertimes of 14, 22, 23, 25 and 30 seconds.

“Medyo hindi maganda ang alis ng kabayo ko, kaya ang ginawa ko, sabi ko sa kabila naman, sigurado lalakas naman ang ere namin. So mi-nentain ko lang ang puwesto ko. Sa rekta ko nakuha, noong umigkas pa, sabi ko panalo na ito,” said Hernandez, who a week earlier steered Work Bell to a Juvenile Filles and Colts Stakes Race win.

Owner Edward Vincent Diokno bagged the P1.2 million prize following the victory of Princess Eowyn, a five-year-old filly sired by Keep Laughing out of Doña Carmela.

Shanghai Grey (owner Melanie Habla, jockey Kevin Abobo) pocketed the second-place purse of P450,000 while Obra Maestra (Leonardo Javier Jr., JB Guce) and Two Timer (Rancho Santa Rosa, JP A Guce) picked up P250,000 and P100,000, respectively, as third and fourth placers.

Viva Morena (jockey Dan Camanero) came from the outside to steal the victory worth P300,000 in the in the 4YO and Above Open Stakes Race.

Gomper Girl (JD Flores) settled for the runner-up purse of P112,500 while third placer Stella Malone (JB Hernandez) received P62,500.

Off Track Betting Stations in areas under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) were finally allowed to operate subject to health and safety protocols. Online betting, however, is still being encouraged with bettors at the Metro Turf races utilizing Fastbet as a means to place their bets.

Races at the San Lazaro Leisure Park and at the Saddle and Clubs use online betting platform Telebet.