NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Different jockey, same result for Princess Eowyn
(The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Eowyn had a different jockey at the mount but still came out on top as she extended her reign for another year following another smashing win in the Sampaguita Stakes Race at the MetroTurf Racing Complex in Malvar, Batangas last Sunday.

Ridden by star jockey JB Hernandez this time, Princess Eowyn engaged Obra Maestra in a two-horse battle before making a move in the final 300 meters and bursting toward the stretch for the convincing win in the 1,800-meter race.

Last year’s Sampaguita Stakes Race champion, then guided by jockey JB Guce, timed 1:55.6, with quartertimes of 14, 22, 23, 25 and 30 seconds.

“Medyo hindi maganda ang alis ng kabayo ko, kaya ang ginawa ko, sabi ko sa kabila naman, sigurado lalakas naman ang ere namin. So mi-nentain ko lang ang puwesto ko. Sa rekta ko nakuha, noong umigkas pa, sabi ko panalo na ito,” said Hernandez, who a week earlier steered Work Bell to a Juvenile Filles and Colts Stakes Race win.

Owner Edward Vincent Diokno bagged the P1.2 million prize following the victory of Princess Eowyn, a five-year-old filly sired by Keep Laughing out of Doña Carmela.

Shanghai Grey (owner Melanie Habla, jockey Kevin Abobo) pocketed the second-place purse of P450,000 while Obra Maestra (Leonardo Javier Jr., JB Guce) and Two Timer (Rancho Santa Rosa, JP A Guce) picked up P250,000 and P100,000, respectively, as third and fourth placers.

Viva Morena (jockey Dan Camanero) came from the outside to steal the victory worth P300,000 in the in the 4YO and Above Open Stakes Race.

Gomper Girl (JD Flores) settled for the runner-up purse of P112,500 while third placer Stella Malone (JB Hernandez) received P62,500.

Off Track Betting Stations in areas under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) were finally allowed to operate subject to health and safety protocols. Online betting, however, is still being encouraged with bettors at the Metro Turf races utilizing Fastbet as a means to place their bets.

Races at the San Lazaro Leisure Park and at the Saddle and Clubs use online betting platform Telebet.

JOCKEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Riot Games, Mineski team up with Valorant esports tourney
By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The Valorant esports tournaments will be run by Mineski Philippines through the Philippine Pro Gaming League in partnership...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy chessers haul medals in Asian Nations online tiff
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The 22-year-old Bersamina has been the best performer of all the Filipinos as he scored seven points on six wins and two draws...
Sports
fbfb
Suspected COVID-19 case inside PBA bubble may be 'false positive'
By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
The alarm has been rung but it may be a false one as the PBA, together with hosts Clark Development Corporation and Bases...
Sports
fbfb
Rike stars as Zamboanga City nips Zamboanga Peninsula in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 opener
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Troy Rike stole the thunder from Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the national team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying...
Sports
fbfb
Ref tests positive for COVID-19 in PBA bubble
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Referred to by the league as a "suspect case", the referee is now under quarantine at the Athlete's Village in Clark while...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Ref positive in swab test, negative in antigen
By Ding Cervantes | October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
After an electrifying opening week of the Philippine Cup restart, the bubble was feared to have been pricked with a suspected first COVID-19 case in the continuing mandatory swab testing here.
Sports
fbfb
Different jockey, same result for Princess Eowyn
October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Princess Eowyn had a different jockey at the mount but still came out on top as she extended her reign for another year following another smashing win in the Sampaguita Stakes Race at the MetroTurf Racing Complex...
Sports
fbfb
Nueva Ecija, Palayan sweep pool outings
By Joey Villar | October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Nueva Ecija showed remarkable resolve to beat Bacolod-Master Sardines, 21-19, in a highly physical game last night to sweep Pool D and advance to the quarterfinals of the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas President’s...
Sports
fbfb
Molding the future
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
For POC presidential candidate Clint Aranas, what’s at stake in the Nov. 27 elections is the future of Philippine sports. In his words, it’s about “molding the future” and “mentoring...
Sports
fbfb
Competitive dunker David Carlos prepares for final stretch of career
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
At the age of 32, the competitive dunker has decided that it is almost time for his curtain call after establishing his name...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with