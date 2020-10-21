5 things to look forward to in the upcoming PFL season

MANILA, Philippines — Wait no longer! Professional football is back. The new Philippines Football League will kick off this Sunday, October 25, all the way from the Philippine Football Federation National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite.

Here are five things every football fan should look out for this season.

Football has resumed!

We should have had the NCAA and UAAP football season wrapped up by now. The fourth PFL season should be wrapping up by now had been a regular schedule.

A multitude of challenges aside, somethings are better late than never. And now kickoff is mere days away. As PFL Commissioner Mikhail Torre said, “Expect high-octane matches this season!”

Broadcasting of the PFL has been amplified

With the PFL in a bubble, fans will still get a front row seat to all the action. We heard that the PFF has invested in newbroadcast cameras with the matches televised on EXPTV on Cignal. And you can watch the matches on the PFL’s Facebook page.

Players to watch out

Yes, all the players will want to showcase their wares. And yes, the usual stars are there – Stephan Schrock and Bienvenido Marañon of United City, Jovin Bedic of Kaya-Iloilo, Ruben Doctora of Stallion to name a few. But there are others who football fans should keep a keen eye for.

Roberto Corsame Jr., Arnel Amita and Eric Giganto of Kaya

Michael Libre of Maharlika

Finn Daniel of Stallion

Yrick Gallantes of the Azkals Developmental Team

Cholo Bugas and Anthony Pinthus of United City

Ashley Flores of Mendiola

The national team will be playing

For sure, fans will have their team loyalties. But if some fans don’t, there’s always the national team to root for. The Azkals Development Team will be competing, and if you are a fan of the national side, now’s the time to see this up-and-coming talent show the local fan and regional rivals who is coming up

Can United City continue its dominance?

Locked and loaded. They are the favorites to win it. The chemistry is there. The pedigree is there. With the short window to train, more or less, everyone is on the same footing.

And you can be sure the four other squads do not want to be roadkill for this football juggernaut.