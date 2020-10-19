NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Racal not about to exit bubble yet; Erram is pasta guy
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - October 19, 2020 - 12:00am

Inside the bubble

CLARK, Philippines — Alaska wingman Kevin Racal is staying put inside the bubble for the meantime to show support to his teammates despite a complete ACL tear on his right knee.

Racal suffered the season-ending injury on Day 1 but has stayed active on the bench as the Aces’ No. 1 cheerleader.

“Sa totoo lang, nung hindi pa nache-check ni Dr. George Canlas itong tuhod ko. Gusto ko pang ilaro. Wala akong nararamdaman na ACL. ‘Di ko talaga expected na ganun,” Racal told The STAR.

“Ayaw ko pa sana umuwi. Gusto ko sana tapusin muna ‘yung bubble. Kahit di ako nakakalaro, gusto ko nakakatulong ako sa kanila. Kung ano maitutulong ko, kahit simpleng suporta na nandoon ako.”

For Racal, it’s a minor setback in a comeback from the same injury on his other knee during his Letran days.

“Nasa akin kung paano ako makakabalik kasi na-experienced ko na dati tapos nakapag-champion pa ko sa Letran.”

Commissioner Willie Marcial has checked on the injured players after an exciting yet injury-marred first week of action here.

Marcial roamed around the Quest Hotel to see Racal, Kib Montalbo (plantar fasciitis), Jericho Cruz (ankle sprain) and RR Pogoy (ankle sprain).

Marcial also personally saw Terrence Romeo off, and wished him fast recovery from a dislocated right shoulder.

After a short adjustment period with the Tropang Giga, Poy Erram has churned out a breakout game with a career-high 27 points and 15 rebounds in their last outing despite not having his regular pre-game meal.

“Hindi ako nakaka-kain ng (jolly) spaghetti kaya ‘yung pasta nalang dito. Spaghetti pa rin syempre. For now change muna ng pre-game meal,” chuckled Erram.

