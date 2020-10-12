NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PSC gets P25M aid from PAGCOR
PSC's Ramon Fernandez
PSC gets P25M aid from PAGCOR
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) got a much-needed boost as it received an additional remittance from the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) that it hopes to use to fund the anticipated return to training by its Tokyo-bound athletes and other Olympic hopefuls.

From just P9 million last July, the government’s sports-funding agency received P25 million for August, which should help finance the bubble it is planning in either the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna or the historic Corregidor Island in Bataan.

“We thank PAGCOR and we will use it for intended use,” said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

The PSC’s monthly remittance, which is 5% share from PAGCOR, saw a significant cut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency is also set to ask the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office for more assistance as it braces for the resumption of practice of its Olympic athletes either next month or December.

Irish Magno, who already booked a Tokyo seat along with gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and fellow boxer Eumir Marcial, is expected to be part of the locally based athletes to be given the green light to resume training.

PAGCOR PSC RAMON FERNANDEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bianca ties for 9th, earns P4M, US Open berth
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
The majors are coming Bianca Pagdanganan’s way.
Sports
fbfb
MVP rolls out 5G carpet for PBA
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A year ago, PLDT-Smart set up a pilot plant in the New Clark City complex for its 5G network.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James is on the cusp of even more greatness
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
LeBron James presents a great case for superseding Michael Jordan’s status as GOAT.
Sports
fbfb
Top PBA rookie pick misses wedding anniversary, set for 'bubble' debut
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Terra Firma top rookie Roosevelt Adams paid a dear sacrifice of missing the first wedding anniversary with his wife on the...
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala wins juniors doubles title in Portugal tourney
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Eala, who is set to join US NCAA Division I tennis team Penn State, ruled the boys' doubles tournament in the Lousada Junior...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
No. 1 ranking in the bag for karateka OJ delos Santos
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Anytime now, the Philippines’ James “OJ” delos Santos will become the highest ranked online karateka in...
Sports
fbfb
Filipina chessers fall short vs Indons in Asian Nations tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines blew its winning chances against second seed Indonesia, 1.5-2.5, but remained in the hunt for one of the eight...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe's spirit lived on in Lakers' drive to NBA crown
2 hours ago
Kobe Bryant's spirit could be felt by the Los Angeles Lakers as they finished a run to the NBA title, nine months after Bryant's...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers’ James dismisses ‘asterisks title’ talks
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"One is not less than the other, because when you're able to put yourself in this position to be able to win a championship,...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers' Davis relishes first NBA title after turmoil, trade
2 hours ago
Anthony Davis didn't let his long-awaited first shot at an NBA title get away.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with