PSC gets P25M aid from PAGCOR

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) got a much-needed boost as it received an additional remittance from the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) that it hopes to use to fund the anticipated return to training by its Tokyo-bound athletes and other Olympic hopefuls.

From just P9 million last July, the government’s sports-funding agency received P25 million for August, which should help finance the bubble it is planning in either the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna or the historic Corregidor Island in Bataan.

“We thank PAGCOR and we will use it for intended use,” said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

The PSC’s monthly remittance, which is 5% share from PAGCOR, saw a significant cut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency is also set to ask the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office for more assistance as it braces for the resumption of practice of its Olympic athletes either next month or December.

Irish Magno, who already booked a Tokyo seat along with gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and fellow boxer Eumir Marcial, is expected to be part of the locally based athletes to be given the green light to resume training.