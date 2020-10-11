NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Ealas slam PSC; deny claims of alleged financial help given to Alex
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) claimed on Saturday that they had "backed" Filipina tennister Alex Eala (L) with financial aid. Eala's family has denied receiving such funding.
FILE/Julien Crosnier / FFT
Ealas slam PSC; deny claims of alleged financial help given to Alex
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2020 - 9:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The family of Filipina rising tennis star Alex Eala has denied claims of receiving financial support from the Philippine Sports Commission.

This after the PSC posted on their official Facebook page that they had allegedly "backed" Eala with financial aid.

The post claimed they had given Alex Php 3 million for travel expenses on top of Php 1.5 million for her six international tournaments this year.

Eala's father, Michael, took to his own social media to rebut the claims of the government agency.

In the wake of a great run of Alex at Roland Garros, the French Open, it is sad to see that agencies claim to support...

Posted by Michael Francis Eala on Saturday, October 10, 2020

"In the wake of a great run of Alex at Roland Garros, the French Open, it is sad to see that agencies claim to support athletes with Millions of pesos inspite of not having given a single centavo," said the Eala patriarch.

"Raising our kids in highly competitive tennis, we always teach them that the spirit of each sport is fair play. I think it's safe to say that it should apply to individuals as well as agencies," he added.

The post has since been taken down by the PSC after the Ealas' reaction to the claims.

The family admitted that the PSC has made promises to give support to the 15-year-old tennister, but it has yet to materialize in the form of funding.

"PSC has mentioned that they will support Alex, but we haven't received any amount yet," said Eala.

Alex is fresh off of a historic run in the 2020 French Open Juniors tournament, reaching the semifinals in the girls' singles tournament.

Earlier this year, Alex also brought home a Grand Slam title after ruling the girls' doubles tournament in the Australian Open with Indon partner Priska Nugroho. 

