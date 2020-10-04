Stephan Schrock back in Philippines for PFL return

MANILA, Philippines — Azkals mainstay and United City FC skipper Stephan Schrock is back in the country, United City announced on Sunday.

Schrock, who has been instrumental in both national and club football in the country, spent the long football hiatus in Germany but is now back in preparation for the return of the Philippine Football League.

Rebranded United City FC (formerly Ceres Negros FC) will aim to defend their PFL title in a "bubble" format amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Football has been on halt in the country since March, and with international competitions like the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the AFC Cup either postponed or cancelled, Filipino booters will get to focus on club competitions for the time being.

Schrock is expected to join his squad in training on Wednesday once his mandatory quarantine is up.

Schrock and United City FC will face five more squads in the PFL's 2020 season with the Azkals Development Team, Kaya-Iloilo FC, new squad Maharlika Manila, Mendiola FC, and Stallion Laguna FC.