Thirdy Ravena's Japan debut delayed due to visa woes

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena will miss San En-Neo Phoenix’s season opener against Chiba Jets due to problems in securing his visa in time for his awaited Japan B. League debut.

The Ateneo standout said he’s still waiting for his visa completion before departing for Japan to play there as its first Filipino import.

Ravena is supposed to suit-up in NeoPhoenix’s pair of weekend home games against the Jets at the Hamamatsu Arena in Shizouka Perfecture.

NeoPhoenix hosts Chiba at 5:05 p.m. Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday (both Manila times).

The 23-year-old ace however, may miss more games with his mother squad as he is set to undergo 14-day quarantine upon arrival as part of Japan’s health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ravena last June blazed a trail for aspiring Filipino players after being the first signee of Japan's Asian Player Quota, a new B. League program designed to welcome more players in the continent.

His signing set high expectations for San En club that is eager to improve from its forgettable 5-36 finish in the Central District last season.

Also a Gilas Pilipinas member, the 6-foot-3 combo guard vowed to deliver on that promise with experience and solid resume built on three UAAP Finals MVP plums and championships highlighted by a 16-0 sweep in his last season.