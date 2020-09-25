Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney headed to â€˜full bubbleâ€™

MANILA, Philippines – Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 eyes to shift into a full-bubble setting after its request for holding the 2020 President’s Cup in a semi-bubble environment got denied by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“We are committing to doing a full bubble with each conference taking place inside Inspire Academy for 15-21 days,” said league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

The country’s first 3x3 pro-league initially proposed a semi-bubble for the five-leg President's Cup at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, where the players and staff will stay for four days each leg.

But the IATF led by the Department of Health advised against it, saying that it will only allow tournaments inside a full bubble.

Chooks 3x3 had previously gained passing marks from the Commission on Higher Education and Games and Amusements Board after smooth training workouts in UP Diliman and perfect dry run in Laguna.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra even expressed confidence in the Chooks’ tournament success under strict protocols and guidelines that included mandatory PCR test before every leg and antigen test before training.

GET Philippines' tracing app will also be required for each player to be presented every game before their mandatory disinfection and temperature checks.

This development will likely delay the supposedly October 2 opener as Chooks 3x3 has to iron out added preparations and protocols on top of securing clearances from key government agencies.