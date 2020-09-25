COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney headed to â€˜full bubbleâ€™
Chooks-to-go 3x3 commissioner Eric Altamirano (C)
Chooks-to-Go
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney headed to ‘full bubble’
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines – Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 eyes to shift into a full-bubble setting after its request for holding the 2020 President’s Cup in a semi-bubble environment got denied by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“We are committing to doing a full bubble with each conference taking place inside Inspire Academy for 15-21 days,” said league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

The country’s first 3x3 pro-league initially proposed a semi-bubble for the five-leg President's Cup at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, where the players and staff will stay for four days each leg.

But the IATF led by the Department of Health advised against it, saying that it will only allow tournaments inside a full bubble.

Chooks 3x3 had previously gained passing marks from the Commission on Higher Education and Games and Amusements Board after smooth training workouts in UP Diliman and perfect dry run in Laguna.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra even expressed confidence in the Chooks’ tournament success under strict protocols and guidelines that included mandatory PCR test before every leg and antigen test before training.

GET Philippines' tracing app will also be required for each player to be presented every game before their mandatory disinfection and temperature checks.

This development will likely delay the supposedly October 2 opener as Chooks 3x3 has to iron out added preparations and protocols on top of securing clearances from key government agencies.

3X3 BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Super' Herro erupts for 37 points as Heat thwart Celtics for 3-1 lead
1 day ago
Rising star Tyler Herro scored a career-high 37 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 24 as the Miami Heat seized command of...
Sports
fbfb
Donovan named new Chicago Bulls head coach
2 days ago
The Chicago Bulls named Billy Donovan as the team's new head coach on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), replacing Jim Boylen,...
Sports
fbfb
All systems go for PBA 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Announced on Thursday, the PBA will likely begin the restart for the stalled Philippine Cup on October 11 in Clark City.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine 3x3 league to convert to full 'bubble' setup
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The country's first 3x3 basketball pro league was set to employ a "semi-bubble" arrangement but has been forced to adjust...
Sports
fbfb
Nadal eyes Federer record, 15 years after first Roland Garros title
4 hours ago
The undisputed king of clay, Rafael Nadal, is one title away from matching Roger Federer's all-time Grand Slam record, but...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Cignal’s Espejo, Daquis join Lakers-Nuggets virtual fans gallery
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Espejo and Daquis have been the leaders of Cignal volleyball club in the Spikers’ Turf and PSL, respectively, apart...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo program favors player development, not championships – Baldwin
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The mutli-titled coach sees his players not as an investment for a trophy or a gold medal, rather as an opportunity to mold...
Sports
fbfb
Pinay aces clinch LPGA major berths
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Rookie Bianca Pagdanganan gears up for her first Major test while veteran Dottie Ardina seeks to redeem herself from a mediocre...
Sports
fbfb
Tennis champ Osaka, NBA MVP Antetokounmpo banner athletes in Time 100 list
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Being at the forefront of social activism in 2020, three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka led all athletes in her second...
Sports
fbfb
On winning the FedExCup and eyeing more trophies
By Dustin Johnson | 3 hours ago
It means a lot to finally win the FedExCup. Obviously, it's a very tough trophy to win, and I've been close several times....
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with