Phoenix Fuel Masters fire Louie Alas as head coach
Louie Alas
STAR/File
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 8:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix Super LPG management on Friday gave coach Louie Alas the boot, preferring to move forward in the hoped-for PBA resumption with Topex Robinson at the helm.

The Fuel Masters didn’t give a reason for “discontinuing” the tenure of Alas, the team’s coach since 2017.

“With the possibility of a PBA restart, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters have begun discussions on its future plans. After much deliberation, management has decided to discontinue Mr. Louie Alas’ services as head coach,” the team posted on Twitter.

Robinson, the team’s associate head coach, was elevated to the lead job on an interim capacity.

“We believe in Coach Topex’s capacity to lead this team and we look forward to the Fuel Masters’ resurgence as one of the league’s exciting contenders,” the team said.

Alas served as Phoenix’ third chief strategist since entering the league in 2016. He led the Fuel Masters to the No. 1 seeding and a breakthrough semifinal appearance in last year’s Philippine Cup.

Robinson, his chief assistant, is no stranger to stepping in for Phoenix.

Last year, he called the shots for the Fuel Masters when Alas served his two-game suspension in the Commissioner’s Cup. Alas was sanctioned that time for “flagrant misconduct” in the same game against TNT that led to Calvin Abueva’s indefinite suspension.

